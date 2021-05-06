Quiz: Name every Scotland player who has toured with the Lions since 2001

In honour of eight Scotland players being selected to tour this summer with the British and Irish Lions, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of past Scottish Lions.

Scotland have had the smallest contingent of any of the four countries in every Lions tour that has taken place this century, with only 17 Scots having been bestowed that honour since 2001.

While not every one of these players won a test cap for the Lions, all of them did tour at least briefly with the Lions, whether as an injury replacement or an original member of the squad.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗻𝗼𝘄 🎧 On the 100th episode of the Official Scottish Rugby Podcast we speak to some of our Scottish Lions 🦁 Listen here ⤵️ — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) May 6, 2021

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to guess all the answers. We’ll give you the year each player toured and the position they played in. Good luck!

Name every Scotland international who has toured with the Lions since 2001.

If the quiz doesn’t load, just click here.

