Quiz: Name every player who won caps for Ireland in 2021

Ireland ended the year on a high note after a fantastic Autumn Nations Series, following a slow start in the Six Nations.

There are a number of positions in Ireland’s squad in which there is a clear first-choice – Johnny Sexton at fly-half and Hugo Keenan at full back – but there has been plenty of rotation in the squad.

In total, 51 players have won caps for Ireland in 2021, with many of them winning their first caps this year against weaker opposition such as the United States.

Ireland have played 10 test matches this year, and we’ve decided to test your knowledge on every player who played in the green jersey in 2021.

#TeamOfUs Here’s the @autumnnations Player of the Series in action. Over to you Caelan… pic.twitter.com/fXCS0NQ9z0 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 29, 2021

With 51 names to get, we’ll give you 10 minutes to guess each and every one. We’ve given the province and the primary position in which each player played in this year.

Don’t forget to tell us what you got on Facebook and make sure to tag a friend. Good luck!

Name every player who won caps for Ireland in 2021.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: ireland rugby, Quiz