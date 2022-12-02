Quiz: Name every player who has scored 10 tries or more at the Rugby World Cup

Can you name every player who has scored 10 tries or more at the Rugby World Cup?

That’s the question we’re asking you in today’s Pundit Arena quiz, and only the most ardent rugby supporters will have any chance of getting full marks.

Only 12 players have ever scored 10 tries or more at the men’s Rugby World Cup, and admittedly it isn’t the most diverse of lists as seven of those played for either New Zealand or Australia.

Some of those involved are some of the biggest stars to have ever graced the sport however, so even casual fans should be able to name a few.

Just to be clear, each player’s tally includes tries they scored across multiple Rugby World Cups, not just a single tournament.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to get all the answers. We’ll give you the number of tries each player scored and his nationality, and you’ll have to do the rest.

Don't forget to tell us what you got on Facebook and make sure to tag a friend. Good luck!

Name every player who has scored 10 Rugby World Cup tries or more.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

