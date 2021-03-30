Quiz: Name every country that has played in a Rugby World Cup

Most rugby fans (above the age of 34) will have fond memories of each edition of the Rugby World Cup, and could probably tell you who won each tournament.

However, naming every country that has ever played in a Rugby World Cup may prove to be a little bit more difficult, even for seasoned rugby fans.

In total, 25 countries have played in at least one of the nine Rugby World Cups that have been held to date. Most countries should be pretty obvious, but there may be one or two that catch you out.

The first round of tickets for #RWC2023 go on sale today! A record 2.6 million tickets will be made available for the tournament, underscoring its ambition to be the most accessible Rugby World Cup ever — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) March 15, 2021

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to get all the answers. We’ll give you the year each country first competed in a Rugby World Cup.

