Quiz: Name every country Keith Earls has scored a try against

Keith Earls has scored 35 tries in 98 caps for Ireland, and is second to only Brian O’Driscoll on the Irish top try scorers list.

The Moyross man has had a long and successful career for Ireland, and there is still time for Earls to add to his tally of 35 tries in the green jersey as he continues to play an important role for his country at the age of 34.

Earls scored in his very first cap for Ireland back in November 2008, and has scored against 13 different countries across almost 14 years in international rugby.

It’ll be a special occasion for Keith Earls on Tuesday as he captains Ireland for the first time! 🙌#TeamOfUs | #MABvIRE pic.twitter.com/Yw2cjCNNf5 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 11, 2022

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we'll give you five minutes to get all the answers. We'll give you how many tries Earls scored against each country, and you'll have to do the rest.

Every country Keith Earls has scored a try against.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

