Quiz: Name England’s starting XV from the 2003 Rugby World Cup final

Undoubtedly the greatest day in English rugby history, the late drop goal from a certain someone will live long in the memories of everyone who watched it.

England have made it to four Rugby World Cup finals to date, but have only won on one occasion, winning by a drop goal deep into extra time against Australia in 2003.

They remain the only northern hemisphere side to have lifted the William Webb Ellis Cup, with New Zealand, South Africa and Australia sharing the remaining eight World Cup titles between them.

🌹 It’s 20 years to the day since @Jason15Robinson made his @EnglandRugby debut Is this his greatest moment in an England shirt? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0KNyqxZnid — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) February 17, 2021

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena we’ll give you five minutes to fill in all the answers. We’ll give you the player’s number and you just have to type in their name.

Can you name England’s starting XV from the 2003 Rugby World Cup final?

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

