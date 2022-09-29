Quinn Tupaea update issued after further scans show extensive damage

Quinn Tupaea is expected to be sidelined for nine months after further scans showed “extensive damage” to the All Blacks centre’s ACL.

Tupaea was forced off in the 35th minute of the All Blacks’ first meeting with the Wallabies this year in Melbourne, after Australia lock Darcy Swain collided with his lower leg from the side in a dangerous clear out.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said himself at the post-match press conference that Tupaea was likely going to miss nine months of rugby after the incident, although initial scans suggested that the 23-year-old would only be out for three months.

Unfortunately, Foster’s estimate has proven to be more accurate, with the All Blacks announcing that Tupaea has suffered “extensive damage” to his ACL which will sideline him for nine months.

Quinn Tupaea’s Rugby World Cup hopes are in doubt.

“Further scans have revealed more extensive damage to the ACL which will require surgery. Quinn will be out of rugby for nine months, including the 2023 Super Rugby season,” the statement reads.

Tupaea now faces a race against time to be fit for next year’s Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in under 12 months’ time. While he is expected to be fit by then, he will likely be lacking in game time.

As he will miss the entirety of the Super Rugby Pacific season, Tupaea will need to prove himself in the domestic National Provincial Championship, as the All Blacks are only expected to play five or six games next year before the World Cup.

Feeling for our mate 😔 Recover well, Quinn. Can’t wait to see you back next year 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZYD2LQ2JD6 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 28, 2022

Darcy Swain was banned for six weeks for his dangerous clear out.

Swain received a yellow card for his actions during the match, although that was upgraded to a red card by the citing committee in the week after the game.

It was deemed that Swain’s actions were worthy of a mid-range ban, as the citing committee decided that the Wallabies lock’s actions were “highly reckless” but not intentional, with a six-week ban handed out.

As Swain was named in the Australia ‘A’ squad before being banned, three games against a Japan XV will be included as part of his suspension, while he will also miss the Wallabies’ next two tests, having already missed last weekend’s game in Eden Park.

