Ex-Ireland lock Quinn Roux links up with Johann van Graan at Bath

Former Ireland lock Quinn Roux has signed on with Bath for the upcoming season as injury cover for club captain, Charlie Ewels.

Ewels could miss Bath’s entire season after undergoing a knee operation for an injury he suffered while training with England in Australia ahead of the first test against the Wallabies.

The Bath captain’s long-term injury has left the club short of bodies in the second row so they have brought in Roux as cover, who joins from Toulon in the Top 14.

Johann van Graan on Quinn Roux’s signing.

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan was highly complimentary of Roux as the sizeable lock’s arrival at the club was announced.

“Quinn is a class line-out operator who offers great physicality to our options in the second row,” Van Graan said. “He is an established international with strong rugby experience and we are delighted to have someone of his pedigree on board.”

Van Graan has never worked with Roux before, although his Munster side would have come up against the former Connacht lock on a number of occasions during his five-year stint in Limerick.

✍️ We are pleased to confirm Ireland international lock @QuinnRoux has joined the club! He joins as second row injury cover from RC Toulon 💙 — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) July 27, 2022

The lock’s career so far.

Born in South Africa, Roux played for Western Province and the Stormers in the country of his birth before signing for Leinster in 2012 at the age of 21.

After two seasons with Leinster, Roux went out on loan to Connacht for the entirety of the 2014/15 season, and joined the province on a permanent basis the following season.

Roux stayed at Connacht until 2021, earning over 100 caps for the province during his time in Galway, while he also won 16 caps for Ireland between 2016 and 2020, after qualifying for his adopted country through residency.

The 31-year-old signed for Toulon in 2021 and played 14 times for the French club last season, although he will now be plying his trade with Bath in England for the season ahead.

Read More About: bath rugby, quinn roux