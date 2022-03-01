Questions raised over unpunished Ryan Baird high tackle against Italy

Questions have been raised over why a high tackle from Ryan Baird during Ireland’s win against Italy was not checked by the TMO.

There has been no shortage of controversy surrounding Ireland’s 57-6 win against Italy in the Six Nations after the Azzurri were forced to play the majority of the match with just 13 men.

Italy’s replacement hooker Hame Faiva was shown a red card after his shoulder made contact the the neck/jaw of Ireland’s Dan Sheehan in the 18th minute.

The game was then forced into uncontested scrums, as Italy had no hookers left after their starting number two Gianmarco Lucchesi had been replaced after just nine minutes due to a dislocated elbow.

Ryan Baird escapes punishment for high tackle.

Under the current rules, the team responsible for the game going to uncontested scrums must lose one player, so Italy were reduced to 13 men, as another Italian player had to leave the pitch in addition to the red carded Faiva.

While there hasn’t been too much disagreement over whether or not a red card for Faiva was warranted, there have been questions raised over whether Ireland lock Baird should have been sent off for a similar tackle.

Twitter account Italian Rugby Players Abroad have shared a clip of Baird’s tackle on Alessandro Fusco in the 64th minute, which appears to show the Irishman’s shoulder make contact with the Italian’s face.

‘What are the four officials looking at when this tackle takes place?’

There also doesn’t appear to be any mitigating circumstances involved, as the 6ft 6in Irish lock is almost fully upright when he makes contact with Fusco.

The tackle wasn’t penalised and also wasn’t brought to the attention of the referee by the TMO, which has lead some, such as former Wales international Andrew Coombs, to criticise the match officials.

“Again, what are the four officials looking at when this tackle takes place? Watching the game live, it was evident to see the tackle was high,” Coombs tweeted.

While a red card for Baird wouldn’t have changed the result, as Ireland led by 30 points at that stage and still would have had a one-man advantage had a red card been shown to the Irishman, Italians are right to feel aggrieved.

