Queensland confirmed as host for the remainder of the Rugby Championship

Queensland has been confirmed as the host for the remainder of the Rugby Championship, except for the Wallabies’ second round clash with the All Blacks.

The date for Australia’s game against New Zealand is yet to be confirmed, but the match will go ahead at Optus Stadium in Perth as originally planned, after the All Blacks pulled out of the game for covid-related reasons.

Every game after that encounter in Perth will be played in the Australian state of Queensland, which is not currently experiencing a covid outbreak like many other parts of the country.

Your #Wallabies are headed to Queensland for a historic @etoroAU Rugby Championship!

Catch every match across the sunshine state, as the Wallabies call Brisbane, Townsville and the Gold Coast home in a month of doubleheader action.@etoroAU #RugbyChampionship #TRC2021 @cadburyAU — Wallabies (@wallabies) August 24, 2021

Four double headers set to take place.

The last four rounds of the tournament will be played across three different venues in Queensland, with each game taking place as part of a double header.

Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast will host two rounds, while Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville will host one round each.

There are currently no restrictions on crowd sizes for sporting events in Queensland, but this could change quickly in response to the covid situation in the area.

The tournament was originally due to be held across various locations in both Australia and New Zealand, but following covid outbreaks in both countries those plans had to be scrapped.

South Africa and various locations across Europe were both considered to host the remainder of the tournament before Queensland was given the nod.

Check out the remaining Rugby Championship fixtures below.

Round two.

Date TBC: Australia v New Zealand – Optus Stadium, Perth

Round three.

Sun 12 September: New Zealand v Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Sun 12 September: South Africa v Australia at Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Round four.

Sat 18 September: Argentina v New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Sat 18 September: Australia v South Africa at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round five.

Sat 25 September: Australia v Argentina at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Sat 25 September: New Zealand v South Africa at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Round six.

Sat 2 October: Argentina v Australia at Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Sat 2 October: South Africa v New Zealand at Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Read More About: australia rugby, rugby championship