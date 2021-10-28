Quade Cooper posts emotional message after pulling out of Wallabies squad

Quade Cooper has posted an emotional message to social media, admitting that he is hurt that he will not play for Australia on their European tour.

Japan-based trio Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon have all pulled out of the Wallabies’ next three tests, in order to avoid aggravating their clubs, who signed them believing that they would not be eligible to play for Australia.

Kerevi and McMahon were the first to pull out, but it was believed that Cooper may still play in his country’s final three test matches of the year, but the 33-year-old has now regretfully accepted that will not be the case.

Cooper took to Twitter to share his disappointment but thanked his Wallabies coaches and team mates for re-introducing him to test rugby after four years in the international wilderness.

Quade Cooper on missing out on Australia’s European tour.

“My growth as a man is being able to admit I’m hurt. It hurts that I won’t be on tour to Europe with my team mates, especially after experiencing so much growth and overcoming challenges each week,” Cooper wrote.

“I’m hurt that I couldn’t please everyone and keep both my employer and country happy. But although I am hurting now, the happiness I feel from my journey to this point far outweighs the hurt.

“I am so thankful to everyone, from my club Kinetsu Liners for allowing me to play for Australia again to Renz and the Wallabies staff for inviting me in to what proved to be an incredible atmosphere and for all your efforts the past few months but most of all to my team mates and brothers.

“We challenge each other to be better each day and as a result we saw enormous growth as both men and as athletes. Thank you for making the last few months possible.

“This journey has no finish line and my efforts to continue to walk this path will not change. What’s meant to be will be.”

I wouldn’t have been able to admit being hurt in the past so this was hard for me to do but feels great to be able to be honest and vulnerable. ❤️🙏🏽🌱 pic.twitter.com/N4jH3f6Bkw — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) October 28, 2021

James O’Connor will step up as Australia’s fly-half.

Cooper played five tests for the Wallabies this year after his surprise recall to the Australian squad, the last of which came in his side’s 32-23 victory against Japan.

Australia have won every match Cooper has played in this year, as the veteran fly-half and inside centre Kerevi proved to be massively influential in the Wallabies’ return to form.

The Wallabies will be without those two for the upcoming tests against Scotland, England and Japan, but they do have an ample replacement at fly-half in James O’Connor.

Cooper was only brought in as a back-up while O’Connor was unavailable due to injury, and while the Kinetsu play maker retained his role as Australia’s first-choice fly-half on O’Connor’s return from injury, the Queensland Reds man has impressed this year.

