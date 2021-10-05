Australia’s Quade Cooper denies agreeing to play for the Barbarians

Wallabies fly-half Quade Cooper has denied agreeing to play for the Barbarians in November, after the invitational club announced that he would join their squad.

The Barbarians recently announced a further three players would play for them against Samoa at Twickenham Stadium on November 27th – Quade Cooper and South Africa internationals Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe.

It was announced last month that Australia head coach Dave Rennie and Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys would coach the side, while Argentina’s Pablo Matera and South Africa’s Malcolm Marx and Duane Vermuelen were the first three players confirmed to be wearing the black and white this November.

Quade Cooper denies agreeing to play for the Barbarians.

However, in a strange turn of events, Cooper has denied agreeing to play for the Barbarians next month on Twitter, despite the club’s announcement.

“For your instance at no stage have I agreed to play for the Barbarians in the upcoming game against Samoa.. I’m contracted to the Kintetsu liners,” Cooper tweeted.

Cooper has actually played for the Barbarians before, against Australia in October 2017, but it now appears that he will not be playing for them this year.

Although Cooper is unlikely to play in the famous black and white kit next month, three of his Wallabies team mates – Len Ikitau, Nic White and Pete Samu – have been announced in the invitational side’s squad.

FYI At no stage have I agreed to play for the @Barbarian_FC in the up coming game against Samoa.. I’m contracted to the Kintetsu liners. ❤️ — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) October 5, 2021

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie set to take charge of the BaaBaas.

Cooper’s clarification that he will not be playing for the Barbarians this November is particularly strange, seeing as he is currently in close contact with Rennie, who is coaching the team next month.

The Barbarians have also not yet deleted their statement or tweet that claims that Cooper will be playing for them next month, at the time of writing, despite Cooper publicly stating that he has agreed to do no such thing.

While the Barbarians will still have plenty of world-class talent at their disposal, Cooper’s absence will come as a disappointment to fans who were looking forward to seeing him turn out for the invitational side.

