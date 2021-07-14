Former Wallabies star Quade Cooper denied Australian citizenship

Quade Cooper has revealed that he has been denied Australian citizenship, despite playing for the Wallabies on 70 occasions.

Former Wallabies fly-half Quade Cooper was born in New Zealand, but moved to Brisbane, Australia at the age of 13 with his family in 2001.

He made his international debut for Australia in 2008 and made the last of his 70 appearances for the Wallabies in 2017, playing at two Rugby World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

Awkward moment @ausgov refuse your citizenship applications (again)🥺😂 wearing the green and gold 70 times apparently is not enough these days.. 🤔

‘Wearing the green and gold 70 times is apparently not enough.’

Cooper has spent the vast majority of the last 20 years living in Australia, although he has spent time in France playing with Toulon and in Japan playing with Kinetsu Liners.

Despite living in Australia for most of his life and having played for the national rugby union team, Cooper was denied citizenship on the grounds that he has “not engaged in activities of benefit” to the country.

The 33-year-old took to Twitter to air his frustrations about his citizenship being denied, questioning how playing for Australia doesn’t count as contributing to the country.

“Awkward moment [when the] Australian government refuse your citizenship applications (again). Wearing the green and gold 70 times apparently is not enough these days,” Cooper tweeted.

Citizenship issues scuppered Quade Cooper’s Olympic plans in 2016.

Cooper’s lack of Australian citizenship has caused him issues before, as it meant he was unable to play rugby sevens for his adopted country at the Olympics in 2016.

Under Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter all athletes must hold citizenship of the country they wish to compete for, which ruled Cooper out as he was and still is a New Zealand citizen.

The former Wallaby did play rugby sevens for Australia a number of times in the Sevens World Series in 2016 but could not be considered for the Olympics the same year.

