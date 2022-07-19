Pundit Arena’s team of the 2022 summer test series

The summer test series have come to a close, and they certainly didn’t disappoint, with four of them coming down to deciders.

Ireland will be the happiest with how their summer has gone, as the men in green claimed a first ever test series victory against the All Blacks, and that success is reflected in our team.

They won’t be the only ones pleased with their efforts however, as England put a disappointing Six Nations campaign behind them to beat Australia, and Argentina got off to a great start under new head coach Michael Cheika.

Both South Africa and Wales can take positives from their test series, despite the Springboks coming out on top, as the Welsh looked much improved after a dismal loss to Italy in March.

France also came out on top of their test series against Japan, without the bulk of the squad which delivered them their first Six Nations triumph since 2010.

Front row

Ellis Genge (England), Dan Sheehan (Ireland) and Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

England’s Ellis Genge was at his abrasive best Down Under, as he trampled over Wallabies defenders on a number of occasions and got the better of a very good Australian scrum which boasts the likes of Taniela Tupou.

It’s testament to Ireland’s depth at hooker that Dan Sheehan usually doesn’t start when Ronan Kelleher is available, because the 23-year-old is exceptional in open play and is steadily improving at the set-piece.

Tadhg Furlong didn’t pull off any sidesteps or long-range spin passes in New Zealand, but he was a rock in defence and was excellent at scrum time in 200 minutes of test rugby against the All Blacks.

Second row

Tadhg Beirne (Ireland) and Lood de Jager (South Africa)

Arguably Ireland’s player of the series, Tadhg Beirne produced an all-time defensive performance in the final test against the All Blacks and was a battering ram with ball in hand in the second test.

Eben Etzebeth grabbed most of the headlines as he won his 100th cap for South Africa, although his second row partner Lood de Jager was more effective for the Springboks, especially in the first test against Wales.

Back row

Peter O’Mahony (Ireland), Josh van der Flier (Ireland) and Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Munster veteran Peter O’Mahony is in the form of his life, as he rucked, tackled, won turnovers, beat defenders, kicked 50:22s and sledged Sam Cane to his heart’s content while in New Zealand.

Even better than O’Mahony was Josh van der Flier however, as the Wicklow man made a whopping 62 tackles across the three tests, and came up with no shortage of powerful carries.

It was a test series to forget for the All Blacks, although Ardie Savea was awesome as per usual, as he scored three tries against Ireland and almost single-handedly dragged New Zealand back into the contest in Wellington.

Half backs

Jack van Poortvliet (England) and (Johnny Sexton)

What a breakthrough summer for 21-year-old Jack van Poortvliet, who scored a try in his first cap for England, before leading his country to victory against Australia in his second and third appearances.

Johnny Sexton is a little bit older than Van Poortvliet, but he looks to have just as much enthusiasm for international rugby, as he continues to be essential to Ireland’s attacking shape and still puts in plenty of tackles too.

Centres

Samu Kerevi (Australia) and Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

Although Australia couldn’t quite notch a series win against England, Samu Kerevi was exceptional, as he frequently powered past the gain line and has also become a very useful kicking option.

Robbie Henshaw only started in one of Ireland’s five Six Nations matches this year, although he was back to his best in New Zealand in both attack and defence.

Back three.

Emiliano Boffelli (Argentina), Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales) and Freddie Steward (England).

A last-gasp try from Emiliano Boffelli secured a series win for Argentina against Scotland, although the Edinburgh winger was excellent across all three tests in attack and has improved on his goal-kicking abilities.

Louis Rees-Zammit was superb in the first test against South Africa, as he scored two first half tries and should have been rewarded with a crucial turnover late on and looked dangerous when given an opportunity in the third test.

Freddie Steward was ludicrously reliable under high ball while he also offered plenty in attack too, and could continue to be England’s first-choice full back for the next decade.

