Pundit Arena’s 2022 Six Nations team of the championship

Another thrilling Six Nations Championship has come to an end and there were no shortage of players putting in world class performances.

France ended their 12-year wait for the Six Nations trophy with a Grand Slam success, something which is never possible without fantastic individual efforts, which is reflected in our team.

However, the French weren’t the only ones who impressed in this year’s tournament, with Ireland the clear runners-up, as they fell just short of victory in the ultimately championship-defining clash in Paris in round two.

All in all, players from four of the six countries involved have made our team, which can be seen below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

The Ireland full back is just outrageously consistent and has been a revelation for his country since making his international debut less than 18 months ago.

Keenan isn’t the absolute best attacking full back in Europe, but he is excellent under the high ball, seems to cover every inch of ground in the back field with ease, and is an extremely well-rounded player.

Runners up: Melvyn Jaminet (France) and Freddie Steward (England).

14. Damian Penaud (France)

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world in recent years, and at the age of 25, the Clermont Auvergne player still has plenty of time to get better.

Penaud finished in joint-first place in the championships’ try scoring charts with three, although he does far more than just score tries and has become invaluable to Les Blues.

Runners up: Darcy Graham (Scotland) and Mack Hansen (Ireland).

13. Gael Fickou (France)

Fickou is well on his way to becoming one of the best French players of all time, having played a crucial role for Les Blues since he made his debut all the way back in 2013 at the age of 18.

The 27-year-old is so calm in even the most high-pressure moments, has no real weaknesses and will continue to be of the utmost importance to France as they continue on their journey.

Runners up: Garry Ringrose (Ireland) and Joe Marchant (England).

12. Jonathan Danty (France)

The explosive ball carrier in a French backline full of flair, Danty may not be as skilled as many of his team mates, but he is a constant source of front foot ball for Fabien Galthie’s side.

Danty took a while to establish himself as a starter for France, but if he maintains his current form expect him to hold onto the number 12 jersey until next year’s World Cup.

Runners up: Nick Tompkins (Wales) and Henry Slade (England).

11. James Lowe (Ireland)

Lowe missed Ireland’s opening two Six Nations games due to injury, but he made a massive impact in his country’s final three matches of the championship.

The Leinster winger’s defensive woes are now a thing of the past, and his work rate is simply excellent for a winger, as he often comes in field looking for the ball, while his big left boot is very effective for clearances.

Runners up: Monty Ioane (Italy) and Gabin Villiere (France).

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

He may be 36 years old, but Sexton is still one of the best in the business and proved it in the Six Nations as he marshalled Ireland’s exciting new attacking shape to great effect.

Sexton missed out on the game against France due to injury, in which Joey Carbery filled in valiantly, although it would have been very interesting to see what would have happened if the Ireland captain was available.

Runners up: Marcus Smith (England) and Dan Biggar (Wales).

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

The 2021 World Rugby player of the year picked up where he left off in the Six Nations, as he led his country to a first Grand Slam in 12 years.

There simply isn’t much that Dupont can’t do, as he scored and created a number of tries, while he always keeps himself very busy in defence, praise which can’t normally be attributed to a scrum-half.

Runners up: Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland) and Ali Price (Scotland)

8. Gregory Alldrit (France)

The French number eight is the perfect blend of skill and power, as his powerful carries let him get over the gain line before giving lovely offloads to onrushing team mates.

Alldrit also gets through plenty of tackles but rarely looks fatigued at the end of titanic tussles and is just another French star who has plenty of years left to get even better.

Runners up: Taulupe Faletau (Wales) and Sam Simmonds (England).

7. Michele Lamaro (Italy)

Italy’s captain fantastic, Lamaro has possibly the best work rate of any forward in the international game. The 23-year-old made an astonishing 86 tackles in the Six Nations and got his hands on the ball plenty too.

Ange Capuozzo stole the show for Italy for his piece of magic in their last-gasp win against Wales, although Lamaro was undoubtedly the Azzurri’s most valuable player in this year’s championship.

Runners up: Josh van der Flier (Ireland) and Anthony Jelonch (France).

6. Caelan Doris (Ireland)

The Mayo man may not have been quite as good as he was in the Autumn Nations Series, but he still had a fantastic Six Nations nonetheless.

Although still just 23, Doris is more than physical enough to take on even the biggest forward packs in international rugby, and is well able to distribute the ball when a more evasive option presents itself.

Runners up: Francois Cros (France) and Courtney Lawes (England).

5. Paul Willemse (France)

The South African-born lock is simply a man mountain, who imposed his size and physicality on opposition sides with great effect throughout the championship.

Willemse doesn’t have the greatest engine, although he is a nightmare for packs to deal with for 50-odd minutes and is a big reason behind France’s dominance at the breakdown.

Runners up: Adam Beard (Wales) and James Ryan (Ireland).

4. Maro Itoje (England)

So often the stand out player for England, Itoje once again did himself proud in a tournament that didn’t go his country’s way.

Itoje is one of the smartest players in international rugby, as he has perfected playing on the edge, and is an absolute nuisance for the opposition at the lineout and breakdown.

Runners up: Tadhg Beirne (Ireland) and Will Rowlands (Wales).

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Although he had a poor day at the office against England, Furlong was very good in the rest of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign and continues to show why he is so highly valued.

Furlong offers far more in open play than even some of the world’s best tighthead props and gives plenty of nice little passes, which adds to Ireland’s fluid attacking play.

Runners up: Kyle Sinckler (England) and Uini Atonio (France).

2. Julien Marchand (France)

A very well-rounded hooker, Marchand has established himself as a starter in an area of plenty of depth in France, with the likes of Peato Mauvaka and Gaetan Barlot hot on his heels.

Marchand gets through plenty of work in open play, while his lineout throwing and scrummaging is excellent, which allows France to use their set-piece as a real weapon.

Runners up: Dan Sheehan (Ireland) and Jamie George (England).

1. Cyril Baille (France)

Another prop who is well able to play in the loose, Baille is often coming up with powerful carries and is also an avid defender.

While 28 isn’t exactly young, most props hit their peak in their early 30s, so expect more to come from the Toulouse man, who has already achieved plenty at both club and international level.

Runners up: Ellis Genge (England) and Andrew Porter (Ireland).

