The 2021 Six Nations was arguably the most competitive year in the championship’s history, as eight of the 15 games were won by seven points or less.

As a result, the team of the championship features a wide range of players from five of the six teams, with a number of positions certainly up for debate.

Check out Pundit Arena’s 2021 Six Nations team of the championship below.

15. Stuart Hogg

The Scotland captain had an outstanding Six Nations, and even showed that he is well capable of playing at fly-half after his solid performance in the 10 shirt against Italy.

Hogg has no evident weaknesses in his game, and offers plenty of leadership to a team that have often struggled in that department in the past.

Runners up: Brice Dulin and Liam Williams.

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

The 20-year-old was simply brilliant in his first Six Nations campaign, as his electric pace proved to be a constant thorn in the side of opposition teams.

The Welshman scored four tries in total and will be remembered for his stunning late try against Scotland for a long time to come.

Runners up: Keith Earls and Damien Penaud.

13. Robbie Henshaw

The Athlone man was excellent in every game, but proved beyond doubt that he is truly world-class during Ireland’s win against England in the final round of action.

Henshaw played four of his games at inside centre, but also excelled in the 13 shirt, and his shift to outside centre allows room for Fickou to come in at 12.

Runners up: Virimi Vakatawa and George North.

12. Gael Fickou

The versatile backline player has been a crucial component of France’s success over the last year and a half, and is proving himself to be impossible to drop in an area of so much depth.

Fickou played at centre and on the wing for France in this year’s championship, but his excellent defensive marshalling means the talented 27-year-old is largely wasted as a winger.

Runners up: Jonathan Davies and Owen Farrell.

11. Anthony Watson

While England had a poor championship, Watson excelled in the Six Nations and scored four tries for his country in total.

Watson was particularly impressive during England’s win against France, and was given the player of the match award for his efforts.

Runners up: Duhan van der Merwe and Jonny May

1o. Johnny Sexton

He may be just a few months away from his 36th birthday, but the Ireland fly-half still has what it takes to play at the highest level.

Sexton made a quiet start to the championship against Wales, but was brilliant in Ireland’s last three matches to stake his claim for a place in this summer’s British and Irish Lions squad.

Runners up: Dan Biggar and Matthieu Jalibert.

9. Antoine Dupont

The French scrum-half has proved himself to be the best in the world in his position, and epitomises the French ideal of ‘Le Petit General’.

France may be ultimately disappointed in their performance in the Six Nations after suffering two narrow losses, but Dupont will be crucial to Les Bleus’ future efforts to win the championship.

Runners up: Gareth Davies and Conor Murray.

8. Taulupe Faletau

The Welsh number eight spectacularly returned to form this year, and was a crucial part of Wales’ success in the championship.

Faletau has been playing test rugby for 10 years now, but shows no sign of slowing down, and will be the favourite to start at eight for the Lions against South Africa this summer.

Runners up: CJ Stander and Gregory Alldrit

7. Hamish Watson

While the Scotsman is on the small side for a test flanker, Watson has proven himself to be incredibly hard to stop when he gets the ball in his hands.

Watson is also a tireless tackler and effective poacher, and rarely lets his relatively small size stop him from dominating the opposition.

Runners up: Charles Ollivon and Justin Tipuric.

6. Tom Curry

The Sale Sharks flanker usually plays on the openside, but his performances in a struggling English side has seen him deserve a spot in the team of the championship.

Curry is just 22 but has already amassed 32 caps for his country, and looks set to be a formidable force in the English back row for years to come.

Runners up: Josh Navidi and Jamie Ritchie.

5. Alun Wyn Jones

The Wales captain continued to defy his age to play a crucial role in yet another successful Welsh Six Nations campaign.

Jones may not be the flashiest player out there but he excels when it comes to the unseen work and is arguably the best captain in the world when it comes to dealing with the referee.

Runners up: Iain Henderson and Maro Itoje.

4. Tadhg Beirne

The Munster forward was brilliant in both the second and back row, and picked up two player of the match awards from Ireland’s five matches.

It’s hard to think that Beirne was actually released form his contract at Leinster back in 2015, as the Kildare native now looks guaranteed a place in Warren Gatland’s Lions squad.

Runners up: Adam Beard and Paul Willemse.

3. Tadhg Furlong

The Wexford man started on the bench in Ireland’s first two matches after a lengthy injury layoff, but got better with each performance in this year’s Six Nations.

He helped dominate the English scrum in the last round, while his two side steps against Scotland will find a home in plenty of highlights reels for years to come.

Runners up: Kyle Sinckler and Tomas Francis.

2. Julien Marchand

The Toulouse player offers plenty in the loose has nailed down France’s number two shirt despite the impressive Camille Chat’s best efforts.

Marchand was particularly impressive in France’s final game, despite the French losing to Scotland for the first time since 1999 in Paris.

Runners up: Ken Owens and George Turner.

1. Wyn Jones

An extremely reliable player with an impressive engine for a prop, Jones played for more than 60 minutes in all but one of Wales’ five matches in the Six Nations.

A Lions spot is now beckoning for the Welshman, after England’s Mako Vunipola failed to impress in this year’s championship.

Runners up: Rory Sutherland and Cian Healy.

