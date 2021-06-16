Gallagher Premiership Dream Team of the season revealed

Five Bristol Bears players have been selected in the Gallagher Premiership Dream Team for the 2020/21 season, after Pat Lam’s side topped the table.

BT Sport pundits Ben Kay and Austin Healey have selected the side, which features players from seven of the 12 clubs that took part in this season’s Premiership.

Just three England internationals have been selected in the team, although there are a few uncapped Englishmen in the side who could soon play for their country for the first time in this summer’s tests against the USA and Canada.

Plenty of uncapped players in the side.

Former All Blacks prop John Afoa is the oldest player to be named in the team, after the 37-year-old continuously defied his age to put in a number of great performances for Bristol this season.

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith is the youngest player to make the side, after the 22-year-old spent another season tearing things up for the south west London club.

In total international players from five separate nations – England, New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Tonga – have been named in the side.

Seven players in the team – Tom O’Flaherty, Piers O’Conor, Josh Bassett, Marcus Smith, David Ribbans, Dave Ewers and Will Evans – have never won an international cap.

12 of the 15 players selected will take part in this weekend’s Premiership play-offs for one of Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins or Sale Sharks.

Check out the BT Sport Gallagher Premiership Dream Team below.

15. Charles Piutau (Bristol Bears)

14. Tom O’Flaherty (Exeter Chiefs)

13. Semi Radradra (Bristol Bears)

12. Piers O’Conor (Bristol Bears)

11. Josh Bassett (Wasps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

9. Danny Care (Harlequins)

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

7. Will Evans (Harlequins)

6. Dave Ewers (Exeter Chiefs)

5. David Ribbons (Northampton Saints)

4. Chris Vui (Bristol Bears)

3. John Afoa (Bristol Bears)

2. Akker van der Merwe (Sale Sharks)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

