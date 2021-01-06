Premiership bans try celebrations in bid to halt covid

Gallagher Premiership chiefs have banned players from celebrating after tries in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Try celebrations are not the only victim of the latest Premiership ruling, as players are also not allowed to take ice baths together after training sessions.

All team meeting must take place virtually, or outside as socially-distanced gatherings with face coverings, while the use of changing rooms will also be limited.

Premiership Rugby | Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers called off

The rules come in after the east midlands derby between Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers, due to be played this weekend, was cancelled.

That was the fifth match in the Premiership season to have been cancelled due to coronavirus reasons, and also the third round in a row to have at least one fixture called off.

The Professional Game Board, which consists of Premiership Rugby, the RFU and the Rugby Player’s Association announced the measures were being put in place to “provide additional mitigation against Covid transmission among elite players”.

Earlier today, Worcester Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons admitted that the integrity of the competition was being damaged by the numerous fixture cancellations.

“We are operating in very difficult times. We are all doing our best to keep going because if we don’t, commercially, it will be a disaster for the game.

“I think we have to bare with the situation but of course it’s not perfect because if it were, every team would play and the points would be allocated as a result of the game. That has not been the case in some instances in recent weeks.

“Through no one’s fault, this is obviously affecting the integrity of the competition because the games aren’t being played but everyone is trying to find an equitable solution,” Solomons said.

