Possible own try scored as All Blacks ease past the Wallabies

Question marks over a potential own try were raised after All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock was awarded five points in unusual circumstances.

New Zealand put themselves in pole position to win The Rugby Championship as they claimed a 40-14 bonus-point victory against Australia, which put them five points clear of South Africa at the top of the table.

South Africa will need to claim a bonus-point win against Argentina today, and win by a margin of 40 points or more if they hope to leapfrog New Zealand into first place.

The All Blacks could have Wallabies prop Angus Bell to thank for their bonus point however, as questions were raised over whether the Australian had somehow scored an own try.

Potential own try scored at Eden Park.

Bell did very well to tackle Whitelock as the All Blacks captain crashed over the try line and managed to hold the ball up off the deck at first, before it was eventually grounded.

As the on-field decision was a try, TMO Ben Whitehouse and referee Andrew Brace deemed that there was inconclusive evidence to overrule the initial decision, and a try was awarded.

However, although the ball was grounded, it appears as though Bell may have done so simultaneously with Whitelock.

While the laws state that the player initially in possession with the ball is deemed to have grounded it if an opposition player is also holding onto the ball, it isn’t clear if Whitelock did actually hold onto the ball at all times.

All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens was on commentary duty for Nine and Stan Sports during the game, and admitted that he thought Bell was in possession, arguing that Whitelock had lost control of the ball before grounding it.

“I think it’s an Australian hand. It’s Angus Bell’s hand. It’s an own try if they give this,” Mehrtens exclaimed.

“He’s got sole control of that, Angus Bell there. [Whitelock] has lost that there.”

On-field Australia captain Allan Ala’alatoa was in disbelief when Brace told him the try was awarded, saying, “Sir, that’s Angus Bell’s hand,” although the referee insisted that Whitelock was in control of the ball at all times.

What happened there!? 😱 Two hands, two players, one ball… one TRY? 🤨 🖥️ All Blacks v Wallabies | LIVE now on 9Gem, 9Now & Stan Sport.#Rugby #BledisloeCup pic.twitter.com/vail45g1U3 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) September 24, 2022

The try could have significant consequences.

Had the try been ruled out it is unlikely that the Wallabies would have won, as the All Blacks led by 17 points at that stage anyway, but it could have significant consequences on The Rugby Championship as a whole.

Teams are awarded a try bonus-point in The Rugby Championship if they score three more tries than their opponent, which the All Blacks did by outscoring the Wallabies by five tries to two.

One try fewer for the All Blacks wouldn’t have been enough for the bonus point as a result, although with just a couple of minutes gone in the second half before Whitelock was awarded his dubious try, there is no knowing how the game would have panned out had it been disallowed.

