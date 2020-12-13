Stade Francais’ Charlie Rorke was shown a red card for grabbing the testicles of Benetton’s Leonardo Sarto during an ill-tempered encounter in the Challenge Cup.

The 21-year old Australian was clearly seen to grab the Italian internationals private parts, something that Sarto certainly didn’t appreciate.

Sarto responded by elbowing the Stade Francais flanker, as well taking a swipe at him with a closed fist, before attempting to bring the Australian to the ground.

Charlie Rorke was sent off for grabbing Leonardo Sarto’s nether region 🍒 pic.twitter.com/rDrgq8Tc4T — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) December 12, 2020

Referee Ben Blain showed Rorke a red card for his indiscretion, but also sent off Sarto for his reaction to the incident.

“You’ve grabbed a player by the testicles. There’s no place for that in the game. Leave the field,” Blain told Rorke before turinng his attention to Sarto.

“Your reaction was not acceptable, you’re having a red card as well. Off you go,” the Scottish referee said.

Far from perfect debut for Charlie Rorke

Rorke, who until recently was signed on with the Canberra Raiders in the National Rugby League in Australia, was making his first appearance for his new club.

It’s fair to say that his Stade Francais debut didn’t go as anyone might have expected.

The visitors ran out easy winners in the end against the French opponents, winning the match by 44 points to 20, to get off to the perfect start in their Challenge Cup campaign.

Benetton scored four tries in the opening 25 minutes in a blistering start, to open up a 17-point lead by half time.

The double red card incident happened early in the second half, but didn’t phase the Italian side as they added three more tries to their tally to win the game by 24 points.

Benetton welcome Agen to Treviso in the next round of the Challenge Cup while Stade Francais will travel to Wales to take on the Cardiff Blues.

Read More About: benetton rugby, challenge cup, Red Card, stade francais