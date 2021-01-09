 Close sidebar

Player sent off for bizarre celebration with ref in ProD2

by Eoin Harte
ProD2

Fijian rugby player Josaia Raisuque was shown a red card for a bizarre celebration involving the referee after Nevers beat Beziers in the ProD2.

The French second division is known for its drama, and that continued to be the case on Friday night, when Nevers winger Raisuque picked up referee Laurent Millotte in ‘Lion King’ style and was promptly shown a red card.

Nevers head coach Xavier Pameja was enraged by his player’s actions, labelling his celebration as “unacceptable”.

“It’s intolerable. He’ll be punished by the league’s disciplinary committee. I’ll deal with him. I can’t accept it. What happened at the end there it’s going to be very bad,” Pemeja told Canal+ television.

Celebration of the year?

Plenty of neutral fans saw the funny side of the incident though, with former Ireland international Bernard Jackman believing the incident contains an important lesson for all players.

The red card means that the former Fiji sevens player will be required to serve an automatic suspenson, according to ProD2 rules.

The away win against Beziers saw Nevers rise to sixth in the ProD2 table, within the competition’s play-off zone.

However, they have played two more matches than seventh-placed Provence and will have to plan with their Fijian winger for the time being.

Despite the suspension and stern words from his coach, Raisuque can take comfort from knowing that he is an early front runner for rugby’s celebration of the year.

