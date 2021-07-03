Player ratings as the British and Irish Lions run rampant in Johannesburg

The British and Irish Lions put in a dominant performance to start off their tour of South Africa with a big win against the Johannesburg-based Lions.

No Lions players put in a bad performance today but four-try Josh Adams and the tireless Hamish Watson stood out above the rest.

Check out our Lions player ratings below.

80’ | @LionsRugbyCo 14 – 56 Lions FULL-TIME Eight tries in total, and a very successful afternoon in Johannesburg on our first run-out in South Africa 👌#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 pic.twitter.com/IbtMO8DXLu — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 3, 2021

15. Stuart Hogg: 7

The Lions’ captain on the day didn’t have a huge amount to do, but Hogg looked dangerous when he had the ball and won’t have done his test chances any harm.

14. Louis Rees-Zammit: 7

Did well to get on Harris’ chip for his first try but struggled to get into the game after his early heroics. Not a bad performance from the youngster by any means but he’ll have to do more to lock down a test place.

13. Chris Harris: 8

His clever chip kick set up Rees-Zammit for the Lions’ first try of the afternoon and Harris brought plenty in attack, while being impenetrable in defence as usual.

12. Owen Farrell: 7

Farrell had a perfect day off the tee and worked well with Russell as part of a 10-12 axis. He wasn’t one of the stand out performers but the England captain can be pretty happy with his performance.

11. Josh Adams: 9

Hard to ask any more of the Welshman today, as he ran in four tries in a rampant performance. His first was probably the best, as a great line and sidestep put him over the tryline.

10. Finn Russell: 7

The Scotsman mixed it up plenty as always but not everything came off for the maverick fly-half. His cross-field kick for Adams’ second try was his high point in the match.

9. Ali Price: 8

There was a clever move off the lineout for his try and he kept the pace up throughout the game to keep the opposition Lions on the back foot.

8. Taulupe Faletau: 8

The Welshman was a little off colour after coming on early against Japan but he returned to form in the first game on South African soil. Still the favourite to start at eight against the Springboks.

7. Hamish Watson: 9

Showed good strength to get over for his try and tackled relentlessly through his shift. Watson has plenty of competition in the back row but he certainly didn’t do his test chances any harm today.

6. Courtney Lawes: 7

Plenty of carries against the opposition’s big men in Johannesburg but still managed to make metres after contact more often than not. Outshone a little by his back row partners but played well nonetheless.

5. Jonny Hill: 7

The Exeter Chiefs lock did everything that was asked of him by throwing his considerable weight around in a one-sided encounter in Johannesburg.

4. Maro Itoje: 8

Made a nuisance of himself for the opposition in defence and showed plenty in attack too. Itoje has some work to do after a disappointing Six Nations campaign but he has every chance to start against the Springboks.

3. Kyle Sinckler: 8

The Englishman put in an excellent defensive performance, picking up where he left off against Japan with 12 tackles in Johannesburg. With ball in hand he proved, as always, to be hard to stop.

2. Jamie George: 7

Didn’t get a huge amount of ball but the Saracens hooker was impressive in defence. The lineout performed well and George deserves plenty of credit for that.

1. Wyn Jones: 7

Not quite as busy as his front-row partners in defence but the Welshman did everything that was asked of him. He was unlucky to have his try ruled out after Lawes was found to have done a neck roll in the ruck.

Replacements: 8

The tourists were already in charge before the replacements were introduced but the bench helped to exert the Lions’ dominance. Elliot Daly was the standout replacement, and did brilliantly to create Gareth Davies’ try.

Read More About: British and Irish lions, Lions, Player ratings