Player ratings as Ireland clinch Triple Crown with bonus-point win against Scotland

Scotland got off to a scintillating start, although Ireland weathered the early storm very well and were worth their bonus-point victory in the end.

Ireland picked up their first Triple Crown since 2018 with the 26-5 victory against Scotland and will be crowned as Six Nations champions if France fail to beat England.

The Irish players will have to nervously wait until tonight’s game in Paris to see if they’ll pick up more silverware but Andy Farrell should be happy with how his side have played in the championship regardless.

Check out the Ireland player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 8

Mr. consistent let nothing trouble him in the back field, while he came up with a brilliant try saving tackle on Hogg which had big implications on the game. Keenan didn’t look too dangerous with ball in hand but didn’t put a foot wrong.

14. Mack Hansen: 7

Scotland didn’t give Ireland’s wingers much space, although Hansen acquitted himself well when given the opportunity. The youngster can be very happy with his first Six Nations Championship.

13. Garry Ringrose: 7

Solid but not remarkable, Ringrose found some half gaps but was never able to completely break open the Scottish defence. Off the ball he did well, as Scotland didn’t find much room to work with at centre.

12. Bundee Aki: 6

A decent outing from Aki, although not his best work in an Irish jersey. He made a couple of errors early on, but he did improve as the game progressed before being replaced in the 56th minute.

11. James Lowe: 8

The powerful winger wasn’t given too much space but he made plenty of hard meters at the Aviva Stadium. He gave a nice offload for Conor Murray’s late try and kicked well from deep.

10. Johnny Sexton: 7

Scotland disrupted Ireland’s attack on plenty of occasions, but Sexton did well to find the chinks in their armour several times. He got through plenty of work in defence and also pulled off a great 50:22.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 8

Another lively showing from the Leinster scrum-half, as he made a couple of nice breaks and took a couple of quick taps to keep the Scottish defence on the back foot. He made some small mistakes but overall he was very solid.

8. Jack Conan: 6

The Wicklow man made some strong carries, although overall he didn’t have as much impact on the game as he would have wanted. Conan could also have been better in defence, making four tackles and missing two.

7. Josh van der Flier: 9

Tireless as always, van der Flier must have been close to pipping Sheehan for the man of the match award. He was brilliant in defence, making 17 tackles, and did well to find space for his try.

6. Caelan Doris: 7

The Mayo man was shut down well at times by the Scottish defence, although he still had a very positive impact for Ireland. His work off the ball was impressive as he made 12 tackles, second to only van der Flier.

5. Iain Henderson: 6

The Ulsterman still looks to be lacking a bit of match fitness, but he did all that was needed against Scotland today. He made some strong carries and tackles but he still isn’t getting through his usual amount of work.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 6

Scotland were very aggressive at the breakdown which didn’t suit Beirne, as he failed to win a turnover (although he was unlucky at one stage not to be awarded one). Still, he’ll be happy enough with his efforts in defence particularly.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 8

He endured a bad day out at Twickenham, although Furlong was back to his old self today. The scrum went well, on his side anyway, and he came up with plenty of aggressive carries and tackles.

2. Dan Sheehan: 9

A fantastic and energetic display from Sheehan, who has grabbed his opportunity as Ireland’s starting hooker with both hands. He did very well to crash over for his try and frequently came up with good carries.

1. Cian Healy: 7

Much better from the Leinster veteran after an underwhelming performance against England, Healy showed good strength for his try and made a good few tackles, although he was at fault for one scrum penalty.

Replacements: 8

Ireland have made a habit of finishing strong, and much of the credit for that can go to their bench. Robbie Henshaw and Conor Murray were particularly good, with the latter scoring the bonus-point try.

Read More About: ireland rugby, scotland rugby, Six Nations