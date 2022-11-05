Player ratings as Ireland edge out South Africa in an enthralling encounter

It wasn’t always perfect, but Ireland showed they can match up to the physicality of South Africa in an enthralling encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland didn’t get too many opportunities to show off their slick backline moves, although they defended like their lives depended on it and were much more clinical than their opponents.

There may be a few bumps and bruises after what was an enormously physical encounter, although it will do wonders for Ireland’s confidence to know that they can withstand such a barrage.

Check out Ireland’s player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 8

Considering Keenan hasn’t played a minute of rugby for Leinster yet this season, his performance today was remarkable. He was extremely solid in the air as always and looked dangerous in attack.

14. Robert Baloucoune: 6

The Ulster winger had a few nice involvements, including a great tackle late on, although he didn’t see a huge amount of action. Still, he didn’t out a foot wrong when called upon.

13. Garry Ringrose: 7

Ringrose didn’t have a huge amount of space to show off his attacking talents, especially after he shifted to inside centre, although he defended well against a powerful, if straight forward, South African attacking effort.

12. Stuart McCloskey: 8

The Ulsterman was having a brilliant game, as he put in nine dominant tackles and made a couple of powerful carries during his time on the pitch. Unfortunately, he came off with an apparent shoulder injury after 26 minutes.

11. Mack Hansen: 8

Hansen made the most metres of any Irish players and deserved a try for his efforts, even if he did only finish off a lovely move which was sparked by a break from Gibson-Park.

10. Johnny Sexton: 7

Ireland’s backline didn’t fire as much tonight as it often has in the past year, as Sexton didn’t see a huge amount of clean ball. He tackled very well however, and slotted the all-important kick which put his side eight points ahead late on.

9. Conor Murray: 6

A decent showing from Murray on his 100th cap, as he was a bit ponderous at times but made a nice break shortly before he was replaced after 35 minutes after suffering a leg injury.

8. Caelan Doris: 9

Up against an extremely physical Springboks pack, Doris made the most metres of any Irish forward. He was also very busy in defence, as he made 14 tackles in a tireless 80-minute effort.

7. Josh van der Flier: 9

The Leinster flanker was tireless again in defence and made a decent amount of metres with the small amount of ball he saw. Van der Flier did unbelievably well to stay in touch to score a try from a rolling maul.

6. Peter O’Mahony: 7

The Munster stalwart wasn’t as busy as many of the Irish forwards in defence, although he made up for that with two turnovers. O’Mahony did get a good bit of the ball in attack though and rarely took a backwards step.

5. James Ryan: 8

Ryan said he rediscovered his confidence while on tour in New Zealand, and he backed up his great form against the All Blacks with another superb showing against the reigning world champions.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 7

The Munster lock put in the performance of his life in his last appearance for Ireland, although Beirne was a little quiet today. He did still come up with 10 tackles and one turnover in a decent shift.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 6

He carried well when called upon, although Furlong wasn’t as busy as many of his fellow forwards. He was hauled off at half time for an ankle injury, which suggests he wasn’t fully fit for this encounter.

2. Dan Sheehan: 7

Sheehan, like most of his team mates, was called upon in defence far more often than he was in attack. He acquitted himself well in open play although his lineout throwing wasn’t always pinpoint.

1. Andrew Porter: 7

We’re used to Porter being extremely involved in open play, although he didn’t get through as much work as he often does. He was very solid in the scrum however, as Ireland actually got the better of South Africa at the set-piece.

Notable replacement; Jimmy O’Brien: 7

O’Brien was called up to Ireland’s match-day squad at late notice after Robbie Henshaw’s injury, and he acquitted himself very well in his first cap. He is more used to playing on the wing, although the Kildare man didn’t put a foot wrong at outside centre.

Notable replacement; Jamison Gibson-Park: 9

Another man who is yet to play for his province yet this season, Gibson-Park was excellent off the bench as he injected plenty of pace into an Irish backline that wasn’t given much space. His excellent break which led to Ireland’s second try was a turning point in the game.

Replacements: 8

Although it was all-square at half time, South Africa got the better of Ireland in the opening 40 minutes and looked to be slowly but surely establishing control. The Irish replacements helped to turn the tide however, and then defended the lead after getting their noses in front.

