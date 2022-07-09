Player ratings as Ireland make history against 14-man All Blacks in Dunedin

Ireland have made history again as they claimed their first-ever victory against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil to level the test series.

The tourists were helped by a red card to New Zealand’s Angus Ta’avao and Ireland did struggle to take advantage of their extra man in the first half, although they were much improved in the second 40 and claimed a deserved 23-12 victory in Dunedin.

All eyes will be on Wellington next week, as Ireland will aim to do what was previously thought of as impossible and win a test series against New Zealand for the first time.

Check out the Ireland player ratings below.

𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 = 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲! ☑ Andy Farrell’s Ireland secure a first ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand to level the three-match Series 1-1! 👊 Enjoy your weekend! 👌 #TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/DlmbJapruD — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 9, 2022

15. Hugo Keenan: 7

Keenan wasn’t tested by New Zealand’s kickers in the back field too much, but whenever he was called upon he didn’t put a foot wrong. He made a couple of good runs in attack, although he never found himself in too much space.

14. Mack Hansen: 7

The Connacht winger started the game brilliantly, as he got his hands on plenty of ball and made some great incisive runs. Hansen’s influence on the game waned as it went on but he should be happy with his showing.

13. Garry Ringrose: 7

The Leinster centre was playing well after a disappointing performance last week, having made a few strong carries as well as some solid tackles. His evening was ended after a head collision with Angus Ta’avao.

12. Robbie Henshaw: 8

Henshaw didn’t find himself in too much space in attack although he made a number of crucial plays in defence. The best of which was a tackle on Rieko Ioane in the All Blacks’ 22 which stopped a counter-attacking opportunity.

11. James Lowe: 7

Like many of his fellow backs, Lowe didn’t have too many opportunities with the ball despite Ireland’s victory. He knocked the ball on once and made a poor pass at one stage although he made serval good clearance kicks with his big left boot.

10. Johnny Sexton: 8

Much was made of whether Sexton should have played in this match although Ireland’s general looked as sharp as ever. New Zealand had some success in disrupting the Irish attack but Sexton still managed to give shape to his backline.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 8

Ireland didn’t manage to tear apart a 14-man All Blacks defence, although they were given plenty of quick service by Gibson-Park. Apart from one shallow effort the Leinster scrum-half box kicked well.

8. Caelan Doris: 8

He wasn’t at his attacking best but he was excellent in defence. Doris got through plenty of work and made a crucial tap tackle on Jordie Barrett which prevented a try-scoring opportunity.

7. Josh van der Flier: 9

The Wicklow man doesn’t always stand out, although he does get through a ridiculous amount of unseen work. Van der Flier made 24 tackles and won one turnover in an outstanding defensive display.

6. Peter O’Mahony: 8

At the age of 32, O’Mahony is arguably in the form of his career and he was again excellent in Dunedin. He was a nuisance at the breakdown, very good with ball in hand, and even pulled off a great 50:22 kick

5. James Ryan: 7

The lineout wasn’t perfect, although it was better than last week as both sides managed to disrupt the other’s set-piece at times. Ryan kept very busy in defence although he did give away a couple of penalties which saw him receive a yellow card.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 9

The Munster lock played a key role in both of Ireland’s tries, as he stormed into the 22 thanks to a nice line for the first and bumped off Jordie Barrett to make good ground for the second. He was also busy in defence with 14 tackles.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 8

The big Wexford man didn’t get too many opportunities in attack, but he more than made up for it in defence with 15 tackles. Furlong was also excellent in the scrum, as he won a couple of crucial penalties at the set-piece.

2. Dan Sheehan: 7

The youngster wasn’t as good in attack as he was last weekend, although he was significantly better at the set-piece, as his lineout throwing was more accurate while the scrum was much-improved.

1. Andrew Porter: 9

The powerful prop was excellent in open play, as he scored two tries and put in a decent shift in defence as well. His try-scoring exploits will grab the headlines but his improvement at scrum time was also of the utmost importance.

Notable replacement; Bundee Aki: 8

Aki came on for the injured Ringrose 30 minutes in and made a massive impact. He was frequently used to crash the ball up and made a number of excellent tackles which could out attacking opportunities for the All Blacks.

Replacements: 7

Ireland had the game well under control by the time many of the replacements came on, although the bench made a solid collective effort to steer their side to victory against the All Blacks. Conor Murray may not be the flashiest scrum-half around although he certainly knows how to calm his team down.

