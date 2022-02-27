Player ratings as Ireland crush 13-man Italy in farce

Ireland racked up a big score in the end, although it certainly wasn’t a great performance against a 13-man Italy side.

Andy Farrell‘s side started well, although the farcical rule which saw Italy reduced to 13 men unfairly took all intensity out of the game and actually seemed to disrupt Ireland’s performance funnily enough.

Some Irish players did play well of course, such as debutant Michael Lowry, although it was a difficult game to truly impress in given the circumstances.

Check out the Ireland player ratings below.

15. Michael Lowry: 8

The Ulsterman will remember his debut fondly, as he scored two tries and could easily have scored a third if not for his selfless pass to James Lowe. He will be aware that international rugby gets far harder than a game against a 13-man Italy however.

14. Mack Hansen: 5

The Connacht winger was excellent in his first two caps but it never really happened for him today. Hansen wasn’t given much room despite the two-man advantage and had little to do in defence.

13. Garry Ringrose: 7

The Leinster centre did quite well in attack against a brave effort from the 13-man Italian defensive line. Ringrose had very little to do without the ball, as he rarely had to defend the 13 channel.

12. Robbie Henshaw: 6

Solid but not spectacular from the Athlone man in a game that really didn’t suit him. Henshaw can be excellent in attack but he thrives in intense games where a massive defensive effort is needed, which certainly wasn’t the case today.

11. James Lowe: 7

The Leinster man should be largely happy with himself, having just recent recovered from injury, as he scored two tries and created one. There were a few instances where he could have done better however, which could be said about many Irish players.

10. Joey Carbery: 5

The game couldn’t have started much better for Carbery, as he scored a try after just three minutes, but his performance regressed from then on. He struggled against an Italian defence with just 13 men at times and slotted just two of his five kicks.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 7

Ireland played very sloppily at times, although Gibson-Park wasn’t at fault for that, as he provided his team with quick ball, which they often didn’t use well. The scrum-half also took his try well by running a nice line alongside Lowe.

8. Caelan Doris: 8

He only played for 55 minutes, but Doris made far more metres than any of the other Irish forwards thanks to some brilliant carries. Doris also did everything that was asked of him in defence against a physical Italian effort.

7. Josh van der Flier: 8

The flanker was the official player of the match, and although Doris likely would have gotten the award had he stayed on for longer, van der Flier did impress with a trademark tireless performance.

6. Peter O’Mahony: 5

The Munster man came up with some nice pieces of play, but his work rate was lacking, especially for a flanker. O’Mahony captained Ireland today although his leadership was never really needed in what was a glorified training session.

5. Ryan Baird: 7

The Ireland lock showed his impressive athleticism when scoring his try and did well around the park against Italy, especially in defence despite his well-renowned attacking abilities.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 6

The Munster lock had been brilliant in the Six Nations so far, although he was quiet today. A big performance wasn’t exactly needed from him, although he will know he needs to be better against England.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 6

The Wexford man butchered a try opportunity by choosing not to pass to O’Mahony shortly before coming off, although he was solid otherwise. Furlong didn’t have too much joy in attack but did well in defence, making nine tackles.

2. Dan Sheehan: 7

The youngster did enough to warrant another start against England in two weeks’ time, as he made plenty of powerful carries and ran a nice line and gave a well-timed pass for Carbery’s try.

1. Andrew Porter: 6

The powerful prop had quite a busy day in defence, making eight tackles in 44 minutes. He also won a turnover but didn’t see much ball in attack, and didn’t have much to do in the scrum due to the uncontested set piece.

Replacements: 6

The game couldn’t have been kinder to many of the replacements, as they were introduced against an Italian side reduced to 13 men, which was further reduced to 12 in the final six minutes. Johnny Sexton looked good on his return from injury, which was a welcome sight ahead of a big encounter with England at Twickenham.

