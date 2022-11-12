Player ratings as sluggish Ireland see off Fiji in stop-start encounter

It was far from perfect, but Ireland comfortably saw off Fiji in a stop-start encounter thanks to a dominant performance from the forwards.

Fiji got off to an excellent start as Kalaveti Ravouvou dotted down in the fourth minute for the game’s opening try, although Ireland soon established their dominance and never relinquished control of the game.

Andy Farrell is unlikely to be over the moon with his side’s display, although Ireland have maintained their moment with a 35-17 win against Fiji with a final Autumn Nations Series encounter against Australia up next.

Check out our Ireland player ratings below.

15. Jimmy O’Brien: 6

Having acquitted himself very well at centre last weekend, O’Brien looked solid in the more familiar position of full back. He didn’t have to cover too many kicks although he linked up well in attack.

14. Robert Baloucoune: 6

The Ulster winger still needs to get involved more often, although he looked sharp when he did have the ball. Baloucoune scored an easy try and made a nice break in the second half.

13. Robbie Henshaw: N/A

The Athlone man came off just four minutes in after Fiji opened the scoring.

12. Stuart McCloskey: 8

In his 25 minutes last weekend and with his full 80 today, McCloskey has shown he is well able for international rugby. While he is often used as a crash ball option he also has silky hands and times his passes excellently.

11. Mack Hansen: 7

Hansen dropped a couple of passes today, although he stayed very involved in a stop-start game. It wasn’t a vintage performance from the Connacht winger although he did manage to score a try all the same.

10. Joey Carbery: 6

A decent outing for Carbery, as he marshalled Ireland’s attack quite well and was perfect from the kicking tee. He didn’t create anything special although he should be happy enough with his 45 minutes.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 7

The scrum-half was beaten for pace by Vinaya Habosi in the game’s opening try, although very few would be able to keep up with the flying Fijian. Gibson-Park was solid elsewhere and delivered a good pass for Baloucoune’s try.

8. Jack Conan: 6

Conan got plenty of the ball, although he didn’t make too many metres against a staunch Fijian defence. He didn’t take many backwards steps either though and did make a nice break down the touchline in the first half.

7. Nick Timoney: 8

Timoney had a dream start to the match, as he scored two tries in the opening 20 minutes. He didn’t add to his tally for the remainder of the game but he made plenty of tackles in a great performance for the Ulster flanker.

6. Caelan Doris: 8

One of Ireland’s best today, Doris kept himself busy in attack and defence. he was particularly impressive with the ball in hand though as he always got Ireland on the front foot.

5. Tadhg Beirne: 7

The Munster lock was superb at the breakdown, as he won two jackal penalties and destroyed a Fiji ruck by himself on one occasion. Beirne didn’t see too much ball though in a somewhat frustrating game for Ireland.

4. Kieran Treadwell: 8

Having risen to prominence while on tour in New Zealand, Treadwell’s good form in a green jersey continued. He ran some great lines, showed good strength when carrying and was unlucky not to score a try in the first half.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 6

It was a special day for Furlong as he captained Ireland for the first time, although he didn’t produce much of note on the pitch. he didn’t do anything wrong either though and did all that was needed of him before being replaced after 50 minutes.

2. Rob Herring: 6

One stray effort aside, Herring threw very well at line out time, which allowed the Irish maul to be a very potent weapon. He was quite busy in defence but didn’t get too many opportunities to carry.

1. Jeremy Loughman: 6

Like his front row partner Furlong, Loughman wasn’t overly involved in open play. Ireland’s scrum performed well though, and he played a big part in pushing the Fiji pack over which led to Hansen’s try in the corner.

Notable replacement; Garry Ringrose: 7

Ringrose was in from almost the very start after Henshaw’s early injury, and he continued his fine form this season. He made a couple of half breaks in attack and made a couple of important tackles to half Fijian attacks.

Replacements: 6

Ireland never really looked like losing, especially after Fiji’s red card in the 45th minute, although the bench made a decent impact. The game never opened up, although the hosts maintained their forward dominance as Cian Healy scored late on.

