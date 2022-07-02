Player ratings as Ireland are made to pay for errors by All Blacks

Ireland started the game brilliantly, but the All Blacks reminded the world just how dangerous they are when given even a hint of an opportunity.

Andy Farrell wanted his men to be tested down in New Zealand, and they certainly have been as the All Blacks ran in six tries to claim a 42-19 victory at Eden Park.

It wasn’t all bad from Ireland, as they created some good tries and were perhaps unlucky not to score more, although an All Blacks flurry before half time all but ended the game as a contest.

Check out the Ireland player ratings below.

FULL TIME | A tough night in Auckland but we go again next week.#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/n7QGoN6RXe — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 2, 2022

15. Hugo Keenan: 6

The full back started very well as he gave a great offload to Keith Earls for the game’s opening try. Keenan didn’t have too many noteworthy involvements after that although he was solid at the back.

14. Keith Earls: 6

The Munster veteran started the game brilliantly with a well taken try, but wasn’t massively involved for large periods of the game. Earls ended his night with a good run before being replaced after 56 minutes.

13. Garry Ringrose: 5

Very much a mixed bag from Ringrose in Auckland. He took his try very well and made a couple of good runs, but his poor pass led to Sevu Reece’s try and he missed a tackle on Ardie Savea which the All Blacks number eight turned into points.

12. Robbie Henshaw: 8

Henshaw was behind Bundee Aki in the pecking order during the Six Nations although he was excellent on his return to the starting team. He made a couple of line breaks with ball in hand as well as some crucial tackles.

11. James Lowe: 7

Lowe got plenty of the ball with 13 carries and made 48 metres on a night which just didn’t go Ireland’s way. He didn’t have any stand out moments although he was solid throughout, with his boot coming in handy on occasion.

10. Johnny Sexton: 7

The Ireland captain was playing well for the first 30 minutes, as he ran Ireland’s attack and made some nice kicks that put the All Blacks under pressure. A head injury ended his participation 10 minutes before half time.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 7

Although Ireland made plenty of mistakes in attack, Gibson-Park’s delivery was solid as he provided quick ball to his backline. He didn’t manage to make any breaks himself but his passing was good.

8. Caelan Doris: 6

The Mayo man was busy in defence, but didn’t manage to impose himself with the ball in hand. A decent effort from Doris but a far cry from his exceptional performance against the All Blacks in November.

7. Josh van der Flier: 9

It wasn’t Ireland’s night but Van der Flier was brilliant again. He made a whopping 20 tackles and made some good metres with ball in hand, and came incredibly close to scoring a try as he was denied by a great tackle from Rieko Ioane.

6. Peter O’Mahony: 7

The veteran didn’t have a huge amount of luck at the breakdown, although he did come up with one turnover. O’Mahony was good in attack with a few solid carries, and made a clever kick which Earls chased down the wing.

5. James Ryan: 7

Solid but not spectacular work from Ryan tonight. He made a strong effort in defence with 11 tackles, although the line out faltered at times and the All Blacks disrupted the set-piece on a number of occasions.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 6

The Munster lock was disruptive at the breakdown and made one good steal. Eight tackles isn’t a bad tally from 64 minutes although he certainly wasn’t Ireland’s best defender.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 6

Although the scrum struggled, Furlong wasn’t at fault at his side of the set-piece held up. The Wexford man made a few strong carries but wasn’t a stand out player as he so often is.

2. Dan Sheehan: 7

The youngster was very involved in the build up to Ireland’s opening try, as he made several strong carries in the All Blacks 22. Sheehan was busy in open play throughout the night although a couple of line out throws went astray.

1. Andrew Porter: 5

The Leinster prop put in a great effort in defence, making 14 tackles on the night. However, he gave away several penalties at the scrum and still looks unfamiliar with packing down at loosehead. The fact that Cian Healy never came on suggests that he wasn’t fully fit after suffering an injury on Wednesday.

Notable replacement, Joey Carbery: 6

Carbery was thrust into the game after 30 minutes and ran his team’s attack reasonably well at the daunting Eden Park venue. He slotted two conversions although he should have scored a try which would have given Ireland a faint glimmer of hope.

Replacements: 6

Ireland ended the game on top, and some of the credit for that must go to the replacements as they stemmed the flow and contributed to a late try. Bundee Aki was perhaps the best of the replacements as he scored a try late on.

Read More About: All Blacks, ireland rugby, Player ratings