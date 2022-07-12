Player ratings as improved midweek Ireland side see off the Māori All Blacks

Ireland’s midweek selection put in a much-improved performance as they claimed a 30-24 victory against the Māori All Blacks in difficult conditions.

In particular, Ireland’s defence was much improved, as they ended countless attacking opportunities for the Māori and were far more clinical when they did have the ball.

Andy Farrell’s side didn’t try as much in attack, as they rarely attempted complicated backline moves, although Ireland were very good from close range as their forwards powered over for a couple of tries.

Check out the Ireland player ratings below.

15. Mike Lowry: 6

It was a bad start for the Ireland fullback as he was caught out of position for the Māori’s opening try. He did grow into the game and made a good run just before coming off, although he never fully got to show off his attacking ability.

14. Jordan Larmour: 7

The Leinster man showed great quick thinking and awareness to score Ireland’s opening try from a quick throw in. Larmour made some good runs throughout the game although he conceded a penalty try and yellow card due to an early tackle. He cantered in for a second try thanks to a great flat pass from Stuart McCloskey.

13. Keith Earls: 6

Earls showed good awareness to give a quick pass from the touchline to Larmour for Ireland’s opening try. The Ireland captain did miss a couple of tackles though and looked somewhat uncomfortable at outside centre.

12. Stuart McCloskey: 8

McCloskey didn’t get a huge amount of ball but when he did he always made some hard yards. He was at his best in defence though, as the Ulsterman made some choke tackles which resulted in turnover ball from held in mauls. He gave a brilliant flat pass to Larmour out on the wing for Ireland’s fourth try.

11. Jimmy O’Brien: 6

O’Brien had a game to forget last time out at full back, although he was much better on the wing in Wellington. The Leinster man wasn’t given too much space but he made some nice catches while his kicking was much improved.

10. Ciarán Frawley: 8

A much more composed performance from Frawley, although he can thank his forwards for a more stable platform. Nonetheless, the Skerries man passed well, made a couple of half breaks and kicked excellently from the hand and from the tee.

9. Craig Casey: 8

Casey was one of a few players who could have been pleased after the first Māori game and he again showed that he is an international quality scrum-half. His passing was excellent while he also kept opposition defenders guessing with a few nice snipes around the ruck.

8. Gavin Coombes: 8

Coombes was another who impressed in Hamilton and he again showed off his carrying abilities in Wellington. He scored one try, almost scored another and did plenty in defence too.

7. Nick Timoney: 9

Timoney was superb in defence, as he topped the stats with 18 tackles made and two turnovers won. The Ulster flanker was also very involved in attack and scored a good try from close range.

6. Cian Prendergast: 6

Prendergast has plenty of potential although he does need to work on his discipline. The Connacht flanker was shown a yellow card for not retreating 1o metres, although he also won a great turnover and got through a decent number of tackles.

5. Kieran Treadwell: 8

It’s been a great tour so far for the big Ulster lock and Treadwell again showed his quality in the wet in Wellington. The 26-year-old stayed very busy in defence and came up with some crucial plays at the lineout in his 55 minutes on the pitch.

4. Joe McCarthy: 6

McCarthy is another youngster who needs to work on his discipline a bit, although it was a decent showing from the Ireland lock nonetheless. He was physical around the ruck and tackled well against a dangerous Māori outfit.

3. Tom O’Toole: 7

O’Toole gave away one penalty at the scrum, but overall the set-piece functioned well for Ireland and gave them a steady platform on plenty of occasions. The Ulster prop also kept busy in open play with some heavy tackles.

2. Niall Scannell: 6

Scannell was very good in the first midweek game having just stepped off a place a few days before, although he wasn’t at his best in Wellington. It wasn’t a bad showing by any means although a couple of lineout throws went astray in windy conditions.

1. Jeremy Loughman: 7

A solid showing by the Munster prop in his second appearance in a green jersey. Loughman made plenty of tackles, had a few nice touches of the ball and was very steady at scrum time.

Replacements: 6

Ryan Baird was Ireland’s stand out replacement, as he made some good carries against a tiring Māori outfit late on. None of the other replacements made a huge impact, although they certainly helped to close the game out. It was also nice to see Michael Bent in an Irish jersey again, having been called up to the bench on late notice.

