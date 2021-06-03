Pieter-Steph du Toit names his five stand out players in the world

2019 World Rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit has named the five players who he rates most highly at the moment.

Du Toit is the latest player to have been named as the best player in the world, after World Rugby decided against giving out the award in 2020 as the worldwide rugby schedule was badly disrupted by the pandemic.

The sizeable South African forward appeared on World Rugby’s The Wrap and selected five players who he believes currently stand out above the rest.

Two Englishmen, one New Zealander, one Welshman and one South African.

Du Toit named two English players – Sam Underhill and Tom Curry – among his most-highly rated players, a duo he last came up against in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

“They’re a really good combination playing for England and I definitely think they’re two players to watch out for in the future,” du Toit said.

The Springbok forward named one All Black – Ardie Savea – among his five most highly-rated players, saying the New Zealander “never backs down from any contact situation.”

The Stormers player has also named British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones, who he could come up against for the Springboks in their test series this summer.

Last and certainly not least is du Toit’s South Africa teammate Cheslin Kolbe, who he described as “one of the greats of the game”.

Du Toit only recently returned from injury which kept him out of the game for more than a year, but if the Springboks forward can rediscover his form from 2019, he will play a crucial role in this summer’s test series against the Lions.

Check out Pieter-Steph du Toit’s five most highly-rated players in the world.

Sam Underhill (England)

Tom Curry (England)

Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

