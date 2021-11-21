Peter O’Mahony left incensed by Tomas Lavanini’s red card challenge

Peter O’Mahony was furious in the immediate aftermath of Tomas Lavanini’s red card challenge on Cian Healy and let the Argentine lock know exactly what he thinks of him.

Lavanini was sent off in the 60th minute for a dangerous clear out on Healy, which made contact with the Ireland prop’s jaw/neck area, in what was the Argentina international’s third red card in international rugby.

Healy didn’t appear to be too hurt by the incident, but Lavanini does have a history of foul play, which O’Mahony was very happy to point out to him immediately after the incident.

“Hard man, aren’t you? That’s very unlike you, isn’t it?” O’Mahony roared, before referee Matthew Carly urged him to keep calm and reminded him that he was Ireland’s on-field captain.

Lavanini did go to apologise to Healy after he was shown a red card and shook hands with the Ireland prop, although O’Mahony could be seen in the background still looking very unimpressed with the sizeable Argentine lock.

Peter O’Mahony reflects on a satisfactory Autumn Nations Series.

Although O’Mahony certainly wasn’t pleased after the incident, he was much happier when speaking to RTE after the game following another excellent team performance from Ireland.

“It’s been an accumulation of, not just the last month, but 18 months or two years. We obviously had a rough covid and we took a lot of stick last year during the Six Nations but we certainly believe in what we’ve got around us,” O’Mahony said.

“I think the biggest thing is that you can see guys are smiling all the time and loving it. It’s a huge privilege and honour to play for your country and to get selected in the group even is massive.

“You can see the smiles that guys are playing with, and not just after games, they’re smiling in the games. Which is mad, because they’re savagely intense and it’s a tough thing to do but guys are loving it.”

Ireland head into the Six Nations in flying form.

Andy Farrell couldn’t have asked for much more from his side in the Autumn Nations Series, as they disposed of Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in style.

Ireland weren’t brilliant in the first half, and were very fortunate to go into the break ahead by 17 points after Argentina missed two penalty kicks and butchered a try-scoring opportunity, but they made up for it in the second half.

The match-day squad was still mostly made up of experienced first-choice personnel, but a number of younger players laid down a marker in the closing stages against Argentina.

