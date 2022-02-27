Peter O’Mahony questions Italy’s red card after ruined encounter

Peter O’Mahony had plenty of sympathy for Italy, after the Azzurri were reduced to 13 men due to a red card and a ridiculous rule related to uncontested scrums.

Italy’s replacement hooker Hame Faiva was sent off after 18 minutes due to a high tackle on Dan Sheehan, which unfortunately resulted in the visitors being reduced to 13 men, due to a rule designed to prevent cynical injury substitutions.

Gianmarco Lucchesi, Italy’s starting hooker, was unable to return to the field due to injury, which meant the scrums were uncontested. Italy had to shed one player as a result, in addition to the red carded Faiva, in a truly unfair turn of events.

Ireland captain O’Mahony was speaking to Virgin Media after the game and expressed his sympathy for Italy while also he seemingly questioned whether Faiva’s tackle was worthy of a red card.

Peter O’Mahony on Hame Faiva’s red card.

“I think red cards like that probably do games no favours, unfortunately,” O’Mahony said.

“I don’t think there was any intent there and it’s getting difficult now, do you know what I mean? You’ve got to watch your tackle height but I don’t think there was any intention there in it.

“It definitely disrupts the game but look, we tried to stay at it. Credit to Italy, they go down [to 13] a yellow card and a red card 18 minutes in. They stuck in there but it’s always going to be very difficult.

“But we stuttered as well. I think with the stopping and starting it took some of the tempo out of the game but look, 57 points and a bonus point, we’ve a lot top work on but there’s a lot of positives as well.”

The Italians showed plenty of heart in the face of overwhelming odds.

Although Italy trailed by just four points after 18 minutes, there was never any chance of an Italian victory after they were forced to play with 13 men for the remainder of the game.

Kieran Crowley’s men did very well to trail by just 18 points at half time, although Ireland did eventually put their two-man advantage to good use, and when a yellow card saw Italy reduced to 12 men they simply had no way of stopping the onslaught.

World Rugby have already come under plenty of criticism for the rule which resulted in Italy being unjustly reduced to 13 men, and it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see the rule changed very soon.

