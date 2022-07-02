Peter O’Mahony remains positive after Ireland fall well short against All Blacks

Peter O’Mahony believes Ireland can take confidence from their 42-19 loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park.

A first every victory for Ireland against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil looked to be a real possibility in the early stages of the match, as they dominated territory and possession and scored the opening try within five minutes.

The All Blacks then capitalised on Irish errors and finished the first half with a flurry as they led 28-5 at half time, which all but ended the game as a contest.

O’Mahony was speaking to Sky Sport NZ after the game and focused on the positives after the All Blacks exacted revenge on Ireland for their loss in Dublin last November.

Peter O’Mahony on Ireland’s loss to the All Blacks.

“I thought we started very well. We got into our flow nicely but a couple of mistakes, a couple of discipline errors and a couple of loose plays, a couple of dropped balls against a side of the quality that the All Blacks have.. they punish you on snap ball,” O’Mahony said.

“We were very pleased with the first 20 but we lost our way a little bit then. We came in at half time and I thought we regrouped very well. But look, overall I thought it was a great test match. We’ve plenty to work on but it gave us huge confidence breaking down a defence as good as the All Blacks have.

“We certainly finished a few [opportunities]. I think the challenge is to be consistent, to be consistent with our ball skills. As we’ve shown we can break teams down but I suppose it’s about making sure we can hold onto the ball and keeping the pressure on as consistently as possible.

“The set-piece battle was tough. I think if you’re going to argue the toss, the All Blacks got the upper hand. They stole a couple of our line out balls. The scrum was a great battle as well.

“But three tests over here, we spoke about it before and it’s a huge honour to be here and to play in a test like this. I thought it was a great first test match. Plenty to work on from our side but a huge amount of confidence we’ll take from it.”

FT: New Zealand 42-19 Ireland! 🇳🇿🇮🇪 The All Blacks remain undefeated at Eden Park since 1994! #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/T9DBpSkwRP — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

The men in green go again next Saturday.

Ireland will face the All Blacks in the second of three games in Dunedin next Saturday, where they will need to win to keep the test series alive.

They will do so without their captain Johnny Sexton, who failed his HIA after coming off with a head injury in the first half and will now be stood down for 12 days as per World Rugby’s new concussion protocols.

The All Blacks were always expected to win at Eden Park, a venue at which they last lost in 1994, although Ireland would have been hoping to at least make it a tight struggle having tasted victory against New Zealand three times in recent years.

