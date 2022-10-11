Peter O’Mahony a doubt for Bulls clash due to neck injury

Peter O’Mahony is a doubt for Saturday night’s game against the Bulls at Thomond Park after suffering a neck injury during the loss against Connacht.

Munster need all the help they can get at the moment after losing three of their four opening URC fixtures, but they could be without their captain this weekend when the Bulls come to visit.

O’Mahony was replaced late on in the game against Connacht at the Galway Sportsground and is currently being assessed for a neck injury, with a decision on his availability to be made later in the week.

Head coach Graham Rowntree will hope that O’Mahony’s ailment isn’t anything too serious, as Munster face a tough run of matches ahead, as games against Leinster and Ulster follow this weekend’s encounter with the Bulls.

The Bulls currently sit in fifth place in the URC table, having claimed victories against the Lions, Edinburgh and Connacht, before suffering a defeat to Glasgow Warriors at the weekend.

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | See the latest news from the Munster camp as we return to Thomond Park on Saturday night with South Africa’s Vodacom Bulls visiting Limerick ⤵️#MUNvBUL #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 11, 2022

Mike Haley remains ruled out.

Munster full back Mike Haley remains unavailable for this weekend due to a groin injury, having also missed out on the game against Connacht on Friday night.

Simon Zebo has also been ruled out due to a calf injury, which has left Munster light on options at full back.

Joey Carbery filled in at full back against Connacht, and is likely to do so again on Saturday night, while Shane Daly will return to the province after touring South Africa with Emerging Ireland.

Daly impressed at full back in the games against the Griquas and Cheetahs, although he won’t get a full week of training with Munster under his belt after returning home from South Africa.

Elsewhere, winger Liam Coombes will return to training this week after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Fineen Wycherley is being assessed for a shoulder injury.

