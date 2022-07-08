Peter O’Mahony underlines Johnny Sexton’s importance to Ireland

Peter O’Mahony has underlined Johnny Sexton’s importance to Ireland, stressing that the squad need as many players available to them as possible in New Zealand.

Sexton has been named to start in Ireland’s second test against the All Blacks, having been cleared of concussion after taking a blow to the head last weekend.

Ireland have had a fair share of injuries while on tour, and with two test matches against New Zealand and a mid-week match against the Māori All Blacks yet to come, Andy Farrell will be hoping for a clean bill of health moving forward.

Although Sexton is turning 37 next week he is still a key player for his country, and O’Mahony certainly wasn’t arguing anything different.

Peter O’Mahony on Johnny Sexton.

“There’s no secret. Obviously Johnny is one of the best players or out-halves in the world. You want to be dealing with a full deck,” O’Mahony said at a press conference.

“We want to be playing from as full a bill of health as possible and there isn’t anyone you could say we can afford to have out with regard to having three games in the space of nine or ten days.

“He’s hugely important to us and he’s obviously our captain. So that’s where it stands.”

🗣️ “It’s another opportunity for us as a squad to show what we can do.” Peter O’Mahony spoke to media in Dunedin on Thursday to look ahead to #NZvIRE ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #NZTour2022 pic.twitter.com/xYrUOBjkA5 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 7, 2022

‘He seems to be in good form.’

Sexton’s wellbeing has been a major point of discussion this week, with some suggesting that the Ireland captain shouldn’t be playing again after it was originally thought he suffered a concussion last Saturday.

The Dubliner passed a second and third head injury assessment, which means that the original test has been regarded as incorrect, although concerns about Sexton have persisted nonetheless.

O’Mahony was asked about Sexton and acknowledged that while he isn’t best placed to give an opinion on the situation, he suggested that the Ireland captain is his usual self.

“I’m far from a medical practitioner but he seems to be in good form. I’m sure the lads have given you an update on where he stands but he seems to be in good form.”

