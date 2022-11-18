Peter O’Mahony explains how he’s still improving so far into his career

Peter O’Mahony has credited his recent superb form to his willingness to learn new things from coaches and younger players alike.

The Munster stalwart has lost his starting place in Ireland line ups at different points during his career, although O’Mahony has seemingly nailed down the number six jersey for his country for the time being.

Although there is certainly no shortage of competition for places in Ireland’s back row, O’Mahony has held off competition from the likes of Jack Conan and Nick Timoney, both of whom have fewer miles on the clock than the 33-year-old.

Speaking at the launch of Aviva Ireland’s festive charity initiative with FoodCloud, O’Mahony credited his longevity to his willingness to continually add new aspects to his game.

The old dog is still learning new tricks.

“One thing I always hang my hat on is my ability to learn things and be very coachable. I struggled with a few things that maybe Andy and the lads were looking at. It took me a while to really figure it out for myself I think,” O’Mahony admitted.

“I’m starting to get there. I’m starting to really figure it out and obviously with the more time that comes, the more experienced you get and the more practice you do, the better you’re going to get.

“The environment that we have now, in both camps I’m in, it’s an incredible place to learn and be involved in. I’m constantly picking up new things.

“When training with quality players you’re picking things up off 21 year olds in this Irish camp, guys who seem to be incredibly experienced even though they haven’t been around that long.

“Understanding rugby properly and the game we want to play properly. But as I said, every day you’re going in and you’re figuring things out and improving. As soon as that stops, that’s the day that I’m out the gap.

“It’s a cliche, but age is only a number. My body feels better in the last 12 months than it has in the last five or six years.

“There’s lots of different reasons, but I feel like my body is in a good place, I’m enjoying my rugby and the number after your name doesn’t really matter if those things are good.”

Thrilled to have @peterom6 on board to to support our festive charity campaign with our partner @FoodCloud 🎄 To learn more, visit: https://t.co/28KvDvSg76 #SafeToDream pic.twitter.com/aPF2eEiAPu — AVIVA (@AVIVAIRELAND) November 17, 2022

Peter O’Mahony on the fierce competition in the back row.

O’Mahony is very aware that there are plenty of talented back row players breathing down his neck and eager to jump at any opportunities provided to them in the green of Ireland and the red of Munster.

That impressive depth was underlined last weekend when flanker Nick Timoney, in just his third cap for Ireland, won the man of the match award for his efforts against Fiji.

Recognising his precarious starting position in Ireland’s back row has spurred O’Mahony on however, while he wasn’t afraid to praise those behind him in the pecking order.

“I think if you’re comfortable you’re already in trouble,” O’Mahony stressed.

“You look at guys, being in the Irish camp, the likes of Cian Prendergast got his cap last week, he’s an incredible athlete, incredibly hungry, has a real appetite to learn and improve all the time.

“You can see his performances getting better. Guys like Max Deegan coming into camp, Gavin Coombes putting in huge performances since he’s come back from injury.

“Scott Penny was in camp recently, it was my first experience with him, and he’s an impressive young fella, really hungry, and has a real appetite to improve.

“I think back row has always been a position, as long as I’ve been playing for Ireland and Munster, which is somewhere we have really strong numbers and strong competition.

“I think for that reason alone you get a huge hunger and appetite to try and stay ahead of the curve and be the best person you can be.”

Missing out on Munster’s historic game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There is the odd downside to being such a crucial player for Ireland, one of which for O’Mahony was being unable to take part in the historic game between Munster and South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

O’Mahony didn’t even get the chance to be in the stands for Munster’s 28-14 victory against a talented South African side, as he was up in Dublin with the Ireland squad.

“It was one of the ones you would have loved to have been in. I was obviously sitting in the Shelbourne watching it, even if I wasn’t playing I would have loved to have been at it,” O’Mahony admitted.

“It looked like an incredible occasion and atmosphere. The whole occasion looked incredible and they can be proud of a great performance like that against such an experienced South African team.

“It would have to give you a smile and I would have loved to have been involved.”

Despite not being selected for Ireland’s game against Fiji that Saturday, O’Mahony didn’t risk asking Ireland head coach Andy Farrell if he could play for Munster on the Thursday.

“I don’t know how well that would have gone down to be honest with you,” O’Mahony said.

“I’d a couple of bangs and bruises after South Africa. We didn’t have a huge amount of training for the Fiji week so that would have been the last thing on his agenda, letting players go to play that game unfortunately.”

Expecting a backlash from the Wallabies.

Australia have put in a number of impressive performances this year, as they have beaten the likes of England, South Africa, Argentina and Scotland, while also they also came agonisingly close to claiming wins against New Zealand and France.

The Wallabies have been inconsistent in 2022 however, as they have suffered heavy defeats to Argentina and New Zealand, while they were beaten by Italy for the first time ever last Saturday.

O’Mahony is expecting a far better performance from Australia this Saturday though, and acknowledged that Ireland currently have a target on their backs.

“We’re expecting the best version of Australia. I think they will have had an eye on us for a while. Certainly with their standards I know they can deliver, and they know they can deliver,” O’Mahony said.

“They wouldn’t have been happy with that result last weekend, and I know if I put myself in that position, of course you want to go out and prove that’s not your standard.

“You want to show you can go out and beat one of the top teams. I’ve no doubt that Australia are an incredibly proud nation, obviously a huge rugby union side.”

Irish Rugby player Peter O’Mahony has been announced as an ambassador for Aviva Ireland. Peter is pictured at the launch of Aviva Ireland’s Christmas donation drive – for every Aviva home insurance policy sold this festive season, Aviva Ireland will donate €10 to charity through its partner, FoodCloud. Visit aviva.ie/foodcloud

Read More About: ireland rugby, munster rugby, peter o'mahony