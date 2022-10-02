Peter O’Mahony disappointed with ‘apprehensive’ Munster in Zebre win

Peter O’Mahony admitted to being disappointed with Munster’s performance as they claimed their first win of the season against Zebre Parma.

Munster looked to be well on their way to a bonus-point win against the Italian side, as they scored three unanswered tries in the opening 25 minutes.

The home side couldn’t add to their tally however, as Zebre Parma’s Lorenzo Pani scored the only try of the final 55 minutes in a dour second half at Musgrave Park.

Man of the match Peter O’Mahony was speaking to RTE after the game and admitted that Munster became “apprehensive” after their positive start.

Peter O’Mahony on Munster’s unconvincing win.

“The win was paramount tonight for us. I think you’ve see how dangerous they’ve been over the last couple of weeks, particularly in the second half with the way they can counter-attack and attack,” O’Mahony said.

“We’re certainly disappointed with some of our accuracy with regards to some of our attack, some of our breakdown stuff was a little bit sloppy. But I’m happy with the win.

“It’s like we got a little bit apprehensive. We kind of forced a bit of play at times. But look, they’re a good side. They’re getting better and better every year.

“They’ve some quality players so you’ve got to put a huge amount of respect on the way they can play as well.”

“It’s like we got a little bit apprehensive” Munster captain Peter O’Mahony sums up the #URC win over Zebre which saw the province pick up a first win of the season but miss out on a bonus point #rterugby #MUNvZEB pic.twitter.com/zZL4taS9OG — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 1, 2022

Graham Rowntree’s side need to click soon.

A victory against Zebre Parma certainly isn’t a disaster considering Munster’s previous defeats to Cardiff and the Dragons, although the province showed few signs of improvement in Cork.

New Munster head coach Graham Rowntree couldn’t have asked for a much kinder start to the season, as Cardiff, Dragons and Zebre Parma occupied the bottom three places in the URC table last season.

Munster managed to win just one of those three games however, and a tough run of fixtures lies ahead, as Connacht, the Bulls, Leinster and Ulster will provide the opposition in the weeks to come.

