Peter O’Mahony admits concerns over Munster coaching situation

Peter O’Mahony has admitted that Munster’s coaching situation is “not ideal” as next season’s coaching team remains unconfirmed.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan, senior coach Stephen Larkham and defence coach JP Ferreira are all leaving the province at the end of the current season.

There has been plenty of speculation about who could take charge of Munster next season, but there has been no solid news on that front, with several high-profile figures ruling themselves out of the running.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony was speaking at a press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Exeter Chiefs and admitted that some of his team mates were worried about the situation.

“It’s obviously not ideal but from a player’s point of view, from my point of view, we have enough on our plate with regards to reviewing the game last weekend and then getting on to a hugely exciting and big test in Europe, going to Exeter this weekend,” O’Mahony said, via the Irish Independent.

“Rugby is about being in the moment, being in the week that you’re in. There’ll always be noise and people talking about this and that.

“There’ll be some players talking about it I’d imagine, worrying about it, but I think the good players focus on the task that’s ahead and don’t get their attention taken away from what really matters.

“Luckily, we have a huge group of that calibre involved with us that we won’t be taken off task. I’m not going to sit here and say that it’s ideal, I’d love to have the whole ticket named for next year.

“But that’s not the way life or these things work and there’s a huge process in the background to get these things sorted and I’m sure the people who are put in charge of that are doing the best they can and trying to get it done.

A tough trip to Sandy Park awaits.

Munster will be on the road for the first game of their two-legged encounter with Exeter, as they face the 2020 European champions at their home stadium in Devon.

Every side in Europe is unfamiliar with the two-legged knock out format that is taking place in the Heineken Champions Cup over the next two weekends, which makes each clash particularly intriguing.

Exeter have been notoriously hard to beat at home in recent years, although they have regressed slightly this season, and did lose at Sandy Park recently to Leicester Tigers.

Munster also have a proud home record of course, but they won’t be planning on chasing a deficit when the two side’s meet at Thomond Park.

