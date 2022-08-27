Peter Dooley speaks of pride in Connacht jersey after victorious debut

Peter Dooley admitted he was dreading his first game for Connacht but has firmly put those nerves behind him after a victorious debut.

Connacht were well beaten by Castres Olympique just three days ago in their first pre-season outing, although they were much improved two days later as they claimed a 15-5 win against Sale Sharks in Athlone.

It was a completely different team selection of course, and the Connacht players who took to the pitch on Friday night put in a far more cohesive performance as they claimed a hard-fought win.

Debutant Peter Dooley was speaking after the game and expressed his pride in pulling the Connacht jersey on for the first time near his home town of Birr in County Offaly.

Peter Dooley speaks of pride in Connacht jersey.

“It’s good to get going. I was actually dreading the first pre-season game, it’s the same every year. But it’s good to get going and get that 60 minutes under my belt,” Dooley said.

“I suppose being from Birr and the match being in Athlone, that always helped as well. So I’m pleased with my first outing, I can’t complain.

“It’s good to get the ball rolling anyway and on to next week. I’m excited to get going and I’m proud to wear this jersey for the first time.”

A good first day out for @peter_dooley Speaking after our 15-5 win over Sale at Dubarry Park 💚#CONvSAL pic.twitter.com/1dWPi4SPNv — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) August 26, 2022

Good start for new arrivals.

Dooley was one of two players who started for Connacht on Friday night who made the switch from Leinster during the summer, with Josh Murphy also pulling on the green jersey for the first time.

Four other new signings made their debuts for Connacht on Wednesday, as Adam Byrne, David Hawkshaw, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Byron Ralston started against Castres.

Despite some excellent one-off performances, Connacht will have considered last season to have been a disappointment as they finished in 11th place in the URC and crashed out of the Heineken Champions Cup in the round of 16.

Changes have been made behind the scenes, as a rejigged coaching structure means Andy Friend is now director of rugby while Peter Wilkins is head coach, while Jack Carty will captain the province this season.

