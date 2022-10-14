Paul O’Connell reserves special praise for Tom Ahern on Emerging Ireland tour

Paul O’Connell was very impressed with Tom Ahern on the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa after the lock made a mess of the Cheetahs’ line out.

Ahern started for Emerging Ireland in the games against the Griquas and Cheetahs and showed that he can impress in very different types of games; the former was free-flowing and high-scoring, while the latter was stop-start and tense.

The Munster lock was particularly impressive against the Cheetahs however, as he denied the South African club countless attacking opportunities by either stealing the ball or forcing errors at the line out.

Emerging Ireland assistant coach Paul O’Connell was speaking to Off The Ball and spoke very highly of Ahern, while noting every second row on tour impressed in South Africa.

Paul O’Connell on Tom Ahern.

“Tom Ahern was one that did really well,” O’Connell said.

“I think we conceded 18 penalties, I think it was actually more, but the official number was 18 penalties in the last game, which meant we were defending a load of line outs.

“Luckily for us, it’s a skill set that [Ahern] is very good at. He’s very good at kick off receive, he’s a very powerful ball carrier. He had a great a tour.

“I was a second row myself so I’m probably watching all the second rows more than anyone else, but all our second rows did really well on the tour.

“Brian Deeny, Joe McCarthy, Cormac Izuchukwu; they’re a different type of athlete to what we had when I was playing. They’re big men, but they’e fast, they’re powerful, they move really well.”

🗣 ‘Tom Ahern was one that did really well’ Paul O’Connell looks at some of the players that impressed him on the Emerging Ireland tour | 🏉 🗣 ‘We’re probably more excited about them now’@VodafoneIreland | #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/pYKXI6asGK — Off The Ball (@offtheball) October 13, 2022

Straight back into action with Munster.

Ahern arrived home this week after Emerging Ireland’s final game in South Africa on Sunday and is being thrown straight back into the action against the Bulls at Thomond Park.

The 22-year-old has been named on the bench for Saturday night’s encounter, which Munster will be desperate to win after just one victory from their first four matches in the URC.

