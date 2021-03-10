Paul O’Connell lauds ‘cranky’ Johnny Sexton’s positive influence

Share and Enjoy !

Johnny Sexton has an “inspiring” influence on his fellow Ireland teammates, even if he is “cranky at times”, according to Paul O’Connell.

The Ireland captain turns 36 in July, but has no plans to retire just yet, and O’Connell has claimed that the longer Sexton stays around the better it will be for the development of Ireland’s younger players.

The Ireland forwards coach was speaking to RTE and praised the intensity that Sexton brings to the Irish camp.

#TeamOfUs 💬 “The players have been really impressive, the way they take ownership and they run the operation.” ✊🟢 Hear more from Ireland Forwards Coach @Paul_OConnell, who spoke to the media at the IRFU HPC today ⤵️#ShoulderToShoulder #GuinnessSixNations #SCOvIRE pic.twitter.com/AM9XBjws6C — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 9, 2021

“He can be cranky at times but by and large, he makes people feel good,” O’Connell explained.

“His intensity that he brings to training, that he brings to meetings, that he brings to any conversation, I think it’s inspiring for players to see how much it still means to him.

“I think the biggest thing from my time playing with him, and since I’ve been in here [as coach], is the amount of responsibility he’s willing to take.

“I think teams that have players that can do that, whether they are defensive captains, whether they are lineout callers, breakdown specialists, guys like Johnny, who plays out-half and probably touches the ball the second most times after the [scrum-half].

“Guys that are willing to take responsibility for the performance of the team are invaluable.”

‘The hunger is there’

While the former Munster and Ireland player admitted that Sexton now has to deal with more injury problems due to his age, he insisted that the Leinster man is well aware of what his body can handle.

Despite encountering an increasing number of physical problems, O’Connell revealed that mentally, Sexton is just as strong as he has ever been.

“He’s in a good place. He’s been unlucky with injury in recent times and that’s the challenge, I suppose, as you get older,” O’Connell said.

“The hunger is there, the hunger is massively there. I enjoy talking to him about training and preparation and how he’s trying to figure out ways to look after his body. He’s incredibly diligent in that regard.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: ireland rugby, Johnny Sexton, paul o'connell, Six Nations