Paul O’Connell likens Johnny Sexton to Roy Keane and Henry Shefflin

Paul O’Connell has compared Johnny Sexton to Irish sporting greats Roy Keane and Henry Shefflin ahead of Ireland’s encounter with Japan.

Sexton will lead out Ireland against Japan in what will be his 100th cap for his country and despite his advancing years, he has given no indication that he will hang up his boots any time soon.

The fly-half has notoriously high standards for himself and his teammates and still has plenty of desire to succeed at the highest level, with the Rugby World Cup in 2023 a major target for the Ireland stalwart.

Ireland forwards’ coach O’Connell was speaking at a press conference and praised Sexton’s attitude ahead of the fly-half’s 100th appearance for his country.

Paul O’Connell comparing Johnny Sexton to Roy Keane and Henry Shefflin.

“I think winning makes him want to win more. Winning doesn’t take the edge off. He moves on from winning very quickly,” O’Connell explained.

“Sometimes if we win badly he almost treats it like a loss – if we don’t play well, if we don’t perform well, if we don’t execute what we wanted to do. I think that’s a big thing.

“I compare him to a Henry Shefflin or a Roy Keane – winning doesn’t take the edge off them, they just want more. That’s the biggest thing he’s brought to Leinster rugby and Irish rugby. I think that’s one of the big reasons that he’s had such a big influence on the team’s he’s been involved in.

“Some guys have big, lofty goals and when they achieve them they take their foot off the gas or they allow their teams to take the foot off the gas. He just pushes harder and harder.”

Japan aim to upset experienced Ireland outfit.

Ireland and Japan last played each other just four months ago, although Andy Farrell has selected a very different side to take on the Brave Blossoms this time around.

Just six players who started in the 39-31 win against July will start again for Ireland today, as a number of senior players have been included in the team after missing out in the summer.

10 of Japan’s starting lineup from the game in July will start today and they will have taken plenty of confidence from putting in a good performance against Australia two weeks ago, in a match they lost by nine points.

Ireland will hope to lay down a marker against Japan before next week’s encounter with New Zealand, but Japan will certainly not roll over for the hosts in what promises to be an exciting match.

