Paul O’Connell ‘blown away’ by talent of Emerging Ireland squad

Paul O’Connell has admitted to being ‘blown away’ by the standards of the players in the Emerging Ireland squad.

Ireland national team coaches O’Connell, Simon Easterby, Mike Catt and John Fogarty are all on tour in South Africa at the moment as they look to foster talent in the next generation of Irish rugby.

Just three players who have won caps for Ireland are touring with the squad; Robert Baloucoune, Shane Daly and Max Deegan, while most involved are not yet regular starters for their respective provinces.

The coaches on tour are working with most of the players for the first time as a result, with precious little time available to the squad to prepare for the games against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs.

Nonetheless, Emerging Ireland have won both games on tour so far, and O’Connell admitted that he has been very impressed with the squad ahead of their final game against the Cheetahs.

Paul O’Connell on the Emerging Ireland tour.

“It’s been great for us to find out about the players. We’re used to working with the 40 or the 42 international players that play in the Six Nations or autumn internationals,” O’Connell explained.

“We had a little bit of a wider group last summer for the Japan and USA games, so it’s been brilliant for us to get to know the layer below that.

“We watch them playing a lot but we don’t get to see them training, how they prepare and how they help others to prepare. From that point of view it’s been brilliant and we’ve been blown away by the standard, appetite and work rate of the players.

“It’s very comforting that when you go down the layers that there are these guys who are really well coached in their academies and provinces. They’re very smart rugby players, they’re very motivated and they’re able to figure things out.

“We’ve only had a small period of time here. We needed players that were smart and that could figure things out quickly for themselves. It’s been brilliant.”

Three Springboks are starting for the Cheetahs.

Emerging Ireland can expect the toughest challenge of the tour today against the Cheetahs, who have named three Springboks in their starting line-up.

Frans Steyn, Ruan Pienaar and Oupa Mohoje have 185 caps for South Africa between them, compared to the five Ireland caps Baloucoune, Daly and Deegan share.

The usefulness of the tour was questioned after a 47-point win against the Griquas in the first game of the tour, but a close-fought match against the Pumas and today’s encounter with three Springboks has provided the Irish with quality opposition.

