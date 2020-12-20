Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard was left scratching his head after his side were destroyed by Racing 92 by 42 points at the Twickenham Stoop.

The Londoners are all put out of the Heineken Champions Cup after failing to pick up a point in their first two fixtures and were extremely disappointing against the Parisian giants.

Racing 92 were dominant right from the start and ran seven tries past Gustard’s men in south-west London.

The Harlequins boss couldn’t quite put his finger on why his side were so easily between but insisted that they would leave no stone unturned in their search for answers.

“We were off in the warm-up, we were quiet in the warm-up. There was no talk, no noise, no energy.

“We’ve got to put our finger on why the boys weren’t quite there. We’ll look at our preparation and our training runs on Friday and ask some questions. The players will give some answers.

“It’s the responsibility of the coaches to prepare the players physically, emotionally and mentally, but there’s also the accountability for the players to bring physical intent and show pride in wearing the badge. Collectively as a coaching and player group it wasn’t good enough.

“We saw the consequences of that in the first half. It was just a really, really poor performance by us and we were well beaten.

“It’s disappointing that we just didn’t perform. We’re out of the competition, we’ve lost two games,” Gustard told the Express and Star. ‘There wasn’t one facet of play where we performed’ Harlequins started positively enough in this season’s Gallagher Premiership, winning two of their opening three fixtures. Gustard will be happy his side can turn their attention back to the league next weekend, but admitted the team are still hurt after a dreadful result. “Racing are a very good team but we were also the architects in many ways. The field position, indiscretions in midfield not allowing our defence to function. And we gave away away quite a few penalties and the maul tries. “There wasn’t one facet of the play where we performed and obviously the result hurts. There’s a lot of upset people in the changing room, myself and the coaches included. “It’s not easy to lose heavily. We played against a team that were very good and we were anything but,” Gustard said.

