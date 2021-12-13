Patrick Campbell’s Croke Park experience helped the Munster youngster shine against Wasps

Stand-in Munster head coach Ian Costello has described his side’s win against Wasps as a “small event” in the career of 19-year-old full back Patrick Campbell.

Campbell was one of five players in Munster’s starting team to make their senior debut for the province, and the youngster performed extremely well on the big stage, scoring a try early on in the second half.

The young full back is no stranger to big games, as he won an All-Ireland Minor Football Championship with Cork back in 2019, and he looked remarkably at ease in his first game of professional rugby.

Costello, who usually fulfils the role of Munster’s academy manager, was speaking to the Irish Independent after the game and explained how Campbell got his big game temperament.

Ian Costello on Munster debutant Patrick Campbell.

“This is a small crowd for Pat, he’s played in Croke Park in front of 50,000 people! It’s just a small event in his career,” Costello said.

“He’s a really composed young player, how many AIL [All-Ireland League] games has he played? He’s played about 800 minutes this year, you go and watch him live and you get a real sense of confidence about where he’s at.

“His fundamentals are strong, he plays with huge confidence and that try he got was just a snapshot of what he’s done in the last couple of months for Young Munster, our ‘A’ team … it was fantastic to watch.”

Patrick Campbell scores on debut for @Munsterrugby 🤩 1⃣9⃣ years old and a European try scorer 👏👏#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/sMROVtxTSa — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 12, 2021

Several youngsters stood out for the southern province.

Campbell wasn’t the only debutant to impress for Munster, as he was joined on the scoresheet by academy hooker Scott Buckley, who was named as man of the match for his efforts.

Munster will be extremely pleased with coming away from Coventry with a bonus point win, as 33 players were unavailable to the province due to the South Africa fiasco, with a total of 12 players making their senior debuts.

Wasps had significant troubles of their own of course, as five players in their match-day squad were forced to pull out of the game at late notice due to Covid-19 cases in their squad, while a red card for captain Brad Shields in the 24th minute also didn’t help.

Still, very few would have predicted a Munster win when it became clear that the bulk of their squad would be unavailable for the match, and the southern province now look likely to progress to the knock out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup.

