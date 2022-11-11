Paddy Patterson gives extremely candid interview after Munster triumph

Paddy Patterson certainly didn’t censor himself after Munster’s superb victory against South Africa A on a historic night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Munster put their early season troubles behind them to claim a well deserved victory against a South Africa A side with 14 capped Springboks in tow in front of a 41,400 strong crowd in Cork.

It looked as though it was going to be one of those special nights for Munster from early on, as Shane Daly scored a lovely try less than three minutes into the game, and the hosts won comfortably in the end by a scoreline of 28-14.

Scrum-half Patterson was crucial to Munster’s efforts on the night, as his quick delivery and darting runs keep the South Africans on the back foot, and he was rewarded for his efforts with the man of the match award.

Patterson has clearly been working hard on the pitch, but when speaking to Virgin Media after the game it became obvious he hasn’t undergone much media training.

Paddy Patterson’s candid interview.

“It’s some craic. All we wanted to do today was just play with the ball and fuck, we did that. So I’m fucking delighted,” Patterson said.

“In the last few weeks we’ve definitely been building and we haven’t been getting the results. But in the Leinster and Ulster games I thought, we lost them, but we were playing good rugby.

“We were doing what we wanted to do, just not getting the results. Today we just wanted to have a crack and we felt the pressure was off a bit. We went out there and we did that so I was fucking delighted.

“The pack fronted up in fairness. Jesus, some of the hits that were going in were insane. I couldn’t believe it. The pack definitely fronted up in the scrum as well. They did so well, even winning penalties. I was happy to be behind them.

“I knew from the start, Zombie at the start of it, I knew it was going to be special so I was fucking delighted.”

“It’s some craic! All we wanted to do tonight was play a bit of ball and we did that.” Player of the Match Paddy Patterson speaking to @TommyMartinVM after a historic night for @Munsterrugby. 🔴 We can excuse him the f-bombs after that. 😂#MUNvSAA #SUAF #MunsterInThePáirc pic.twitter.com/PLSxDO4cBA — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 10, 2022

A special night in Cork.

Munster have endured a dismal start to the URC season, as Graham Rowntree’s men have won just two of their seven fixtures to date and currently sit in 14th place in the table.

The early season woes were all forgotten on Thursday night however, as Munster put in easily their best performance under their new coaching team at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Although they were without several of their first-choice players, Munster looked far more cohesive in attack and were resolute in defence in the face of a typically physical South African onslaught.

Supporters will hope that the win will kick start Munster’s season, although the game will be remembered for a long time in the province regardless of what follows.

