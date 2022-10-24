Owen Farrell withdraws from England training squad

Owen Farrell has withdrawn from England’s training squad in Jersey ahead of the Autumn Nations Series.

Head coach Eddie Jones will have to make do without one of his squad’s primary leaders as England head to Jersey for a five-day training camp before test matches against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa next month.

Farrell sustained a concussion during Saracens’ dramatic late win against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday and will follow the return to play protocols at home as it has been announced that the former England captain will not travel to Jersey.

The 31-year-old could feature in England’s first match against Argentina, as he will have completed the mandatory 12-day concussion layoff, although he will of course have had very limited training time with the team.

Farrell started at inside centre for all three of England’s tests against Australia in July, while Marcus Smith started at out-half, in what now appears to be Jones’s favoured 10-12 combination ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Henry Slade has been called up after initial surprise omission.

Experienced winger Jonny May will also not travel to Jersey for the training camp after he suffered an elbow injury in Gloucester’s narrow victory against London Irish on Friday.

Henry Arundell is currently dealing with a foot injury, while Will Stuart is struggling with a knee injury, although both will travel to Jersey with the England squad to continue their recovery.

Three players have been called up in response to the injuries, as Henry Slade, Adam Radwan and Tom Roebuck will now travel to Jersey with the squad.

Slade was a surprise omission from the original squad, although he is now in contention to feature for his country next month and add to his 48 England caps.

21-year-old Charlie Atkinson, who is currently unattached to a club after Wasps entered administration, has also been called up as a training player.

