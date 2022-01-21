Close sidebar

Owen Farrell suffers injury setback during Saracens training session

by Eoin Harte
Saracens have revealed that Owen Farrell has suffered an injury setback in training and has been ruled out of this weekend’s EPCR Challenge Cup fixture against London Irish.

Farrell hasn’t played since November, when he suffered an ankle injury in England’s win against Australia in the Autumn Nations Series, but had been expected to return to the field of play this month.

The England captain’s return this month is now in serious doubt, and Saracens have revealed in a short statement explaining that he is due to see a specialist about his injury next week.

“Owen Farrell suffered an injury in training this week ahead of the game against London Irish, ruling him out of the match,” the statement reads.

“Owen was back in full training having recovered from the ankle injury he sustained against Australia during the Autumn internationals.

“We will have a further update after he sees a specialist early next week.”

The England captain is a doubt for his country’s Six Nations opener.

Farrell is now a major doubt for England’s Six Nations opener, which is just two weeks away, which would leave Eddie Jones with a number of big decisions to make.

Should Farrell be out for the entire Six Nations, Jones may feel compelled to call-up George Ford, as Marcus Smith and Orlando Bailey, who have five caps between them, will be the only specialist fly-halves in England’s squad.

There would also be the matter of who to hand the captaincy to, and although Clive Woodward reckons Ellis Genge should skipper England, Courtney Lawes is in prime position, having captained his country in the Autumn Nations Series.

