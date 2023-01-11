Owen Farrell hit with four-week ban for dangerous tackle

Owen Farrell has been handed a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle, which will be reduced to three weeks if he completes a tackling course.

Farrell escaped on-field punishment for a high tackle during Saracen’s game Gloucester last weekend and went on to score the winning drop goal in the final act of play.

The Saracens stalwart was cited for the challenge however, and although Farrell argued that the tackle did not meet the red card threshold, the panel upheld the change.

While Farrell will miss Saracens’ next three games, he should be available for England’s opening match of the Six Nations against Scotland, granted he completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

New England head coach Steve Borthwick will be delighted with the news, although Saracens boss Mark McCall will have to plan without his captain for upcoming games against Lyon, Edinburgh and Bristol.

👨‍⚖️ | 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗣𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘.@owen_faz has received a four match ban after an incident against Gloucester. This will be reduced to a three week ban if the player completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.#YourSaracens💫 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 11, 2023

Steve Borthwick will ponder his options at out-half.

Farrell has primarily played at inside centre for England in recent times, while Marcus Smith has filled the 10 shirt, although Borthwick may look to move away from Eddie Jones’ preferred dual playmaker system.

Smith is still only 23 and has bucket loads of potential, although he hasn’t set the world alight on the international stage, as he has struggled to carry over his form for Harlequins to England.

The absence of a big ball carrier at 12 like he has at Harlequins in Andre Esterhuizen arguably hasn’t helped, although Manu Tuilagi could comfortably fill that role for England if needed.

That would mean leaving Farrell out of the starting team however, although the argument for choosing one of him or Smith in the starting team rather than both has grown stronger in light of England’s recent underwhelming attacking displays.

Whether Borthwick plans to start Farrell or bench him, a player of his experience and leadership abilities will be handy to have around the squad.

