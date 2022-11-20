Owen Farrell explains England’s decision to settle for a draw against New Zealand

Owen Farrell has explained that England didn’t make the decision to settle for a draw against New Zealand before the game’s final kick off.

England staged an extraordinary comeback to score three tries in the final 1o minutes to draw level with New Zealand with one final play of the game remaining.

Richie Mo’unga hung the ball up in the air from the kick off to allow New Zealand to compete, although England’s Tom Curry claimed possession roughly 35 metres from his try line.

Marcus Smith called for the ball and quickly kicked it touch to bring the game to an anti-climactic end after what was a thrilling final 10 minutes.

When asked at the post-match press conference what the thinking was behind ending the game early, Farrell explained the decision wasn’t made until the first ruck was formed after the kick off.

Owen Farrell on England’s decision to take the draw.

“We just wanted to see where we were at off the ruck. If we got go-forward and we got on the front foot and we had an opportunity then we wanted to take it,” Farrell explained.

“If not, we wanted to make a good decision. So I think that’s what was done… The belief shown by the team in that second half was outstanding. I felt like we were always in the game, even though it probably didn’t reflect it.

“Especially on the scoreboard in that first half. As Eddie said, some other teams, even better teams, would have dropped off. It didn’t feel like we were going to.

“Then in the second half we knocked on the door for a good 20 minutes and didn’t quite get the points back that we thought we would. But we stayed at it and had proper belief today. I’m proud of the team for that.”

England head coach Eddie Jones was in support of the decision, although he noted that he played no role in it.

“It’s always up to the players, mate. I trust their decision making. I’m not on the field, I don’t have access to them so I just trust their decision,” Jone said.

A confidence boosting game for the English.

England were dreadful in the opening 20 minutes, as they conceded two tries and were lucky not to concede a third, as a Rieko Ioane score was ruled out for a neck roll in the build up.

While their defence improved from that point onwards, England still struggled to create much in attack as they failed to turn possession and territory into points until the final 10 minutes of the game.

Those final 10 minutes were a sight for sore eyes for English fans, as England produced some of the best rugby they’ve played in years as they scored three tries in quick succession.

Although there will be very legitimate concerns over the quality of the performance for most of the match, England did show that they can be devastating when things click.

